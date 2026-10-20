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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal comeback possible in November, but one key decision remains after Jorge Jesus controversy

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for another Portugal appearance in November, but his recent fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus has left an important question hanging over the national team. Although the disciplinary proceedings have reached a conclusion, the situation between the two Portuguese soccer figures could still influence what happens next.

The dispute erupted during the September international break, when Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen ahead of a UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark. The incident followed disagreements over his playing time and allegations that Jesus had failed to honor promises made to the veteran forward.

Ronaldo was reportedly frustrated after being left on the bench during Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27, despite warming up during the match. He subsequently learned that he would not start against Denmark, prompting his departure from the national team camp on September 30.

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The 41-year-old later issued a lengthy statement apologizing to supporters and teammates while explaining his actions. He maintained that his commitment to Portugal remained unchanged and accepted that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) could impose disciplinary measures.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (2026)

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (2026)

The FPF’s disciplinary council ultimately imposed a 30-day suspension and a €255 ($286) fine for the incident. The federation reportedly considered Ronaldo’s remorse, contribution to soccer and sporting achievements when determining the punishment.

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Suspension expires before November fixtures

The timing of the suspension means Ronaldo is expected to be available for Portugal’s upcoming Nations League matches. With the ban effectively backdated to the period surrounding the Denmark incident, he has already served the punishment before the next international window.

Portugal is scheduled to face Denmark on November 14 before travelling to Cardiff to meet Wales on November 17. Ronaldo’s eligibility removes the disciplinary obstacle that could otherwise have prevented him from participating in those fixtures.

Jesus has previously indicated that Ronaldo could return if he continues performing well for Al-Nassr. The coach, who worked with the forward in Saudi Arabia before taking charge of Portugal, has also played down the controversy surrounding the player’s departure.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

What’s the key to Ronaldo’s return?

Despite becoming eligible again, Ronaldo is not guaranteed a place in Portugal’s November squad, as per Portuguese newspaper Record. The final decision rests with Jesus, who must determine whether to recall the experienced captain following their public disagreement.

The dispute reportedly centred on two alleged broken promises, including Ronaldo’s expected involvement against Norway and an agreement concerning a pre-match press conference. Ronaldo described the situation as an “absolute breach of trust” in his account of the events, while Jesus maintained that leaving a player unused after warming up was normal in soccer.

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FPF president Pedro Proença has expressed confidence that the disagreement can be resolved, with Ronaldo remaining an important figure in the national team’s history. His return would give Portugal access to its record goalscorer and most-capped player, but the relationship between captain and coach remains a significant talking point.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future addressed as Portugal makes position clear after FPF chief speaks out

Pedro Proenca's comments have offered an important indication of how the federation intends to handle the controversy surrounding its captain as the next international window approaches.

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Cristiano Ronaldo told to ‘lie in the bed’ he made as ex-Portugal teammate Ricardo Quaresma weighs in on Jorge Jesus controversy

As disciplinary proceedings threaten to complicate the Al-Nassr forward’s international future, the former Portugal winger has questioned why a disagreement involving senior figures in the national team became a public spectacle.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister singles out the biggest obstacle to Portugal return and Jorge Jesus reconciliation in emotional statement

Her latest comments have raised fresh questions about whether the Al-Nassr forward will return to the national team, as the disagreement threatens to leave a lasting mark on one of the most significant relationships in Portuguese soccer.

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