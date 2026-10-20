Cristiano Ronaldo takes unusual step to defend himself and his legacy in Portugal disciplinary case after Jorge Jesus row

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an extraordinary move to defend himself after his dispute with Jorge Jesus escalated into a disciplinary case involving the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward faced punishment for leaving Portugal’s national team camp, but the details of his response have revealed how he attempted to convince officials to consider the full weight of his remarkable career.

The controversy began during Portugal’s September international break, when Ronaldo was left on the bench for the national team’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway. The forward reportedly believed Jesus had promised him playing time, and tensions escalated after he was not introduced during the match.

Ronaldo subsequently left the team’s camp on September 30, before the Selecao’s next fixture against Denmark. He later accused the experienced coach of breaking his word and described the situation as an “absolute breach of trust” in a lengthy public statement.

The Portuguese Football Federation launched disciplinary proceedings, ultimately finding Ronaldo guilty of intentionally abandoning the national team without justification. Its disciplinary council imposed a 30-day suspension and a €255 ($286) fine, with the ruling confirming that the charges had been substantiated.

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The unusual evidence Ronaldo submitted

The most striking detail emerged when Sky Sports News reportedly obtained the federation’s full disciplinary ruling. Ronaldo submitted a statement of approximately 2,000 words alongside his sporting CV, asking officials to consider his achievements and contributions to soccer when determining the appropriate punishment.

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The ruling explicitly acknowledged his submission, stating: “In relation to the mitigating circumstances of having rendered significant services to football and receiving recognition for sporting merit, the defendant Cristiano Ronaldo submitted his sporting CV, including the awards and honours he received during his career.” The document listed his career honors as evidence of the forward’s sporting merit.

Those achievements include five Ballon d’Or awards, five Champions League titles, three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, two Serie A titles and Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph. The federation considered his contributions to football among the mitigating circumstances when deciding his sanction.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the Euro 2016 trophy

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Fine worth only seconds of Ronaldo’s wages

The financial penalty is negligible compared with Ronaldo’s reported earnings at Al-Nassr, with estimates suggesting that the €255 ($286) fine represents approximately 39 seconds of his wages. The suspension initially appeared more significant, but its backdated start date means it is expected to expire before Portugal’s November Nations League fixtures.

Ronaldo apologized to supporters and teammates for leaving the camp and failing to acknowledge fans after the Norway match. He also insisted that he remained available for international selection and had no immediate plans to retire.

The 41-year-old veteran is therefore expected to be eligible for Portugal’s November fixtures against Denmark and Wales, provided Jesus selects him. However, eligibility does not guarantee a return to the starting lineup, and the relationship between the two men may require further work.

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