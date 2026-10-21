Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss blunder prompts touching reaction from Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou amid Jorge Jesus fallout

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ange Postecoglou (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ange Postecoglou (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating night for Al-Nassr, but head coach Ange Postecoglou made a telling gesture that offered a glimpse into their relationship during a difficult period for the Portuguese superstar. With Portugal coach Jorge Jesus still at the center of a controversy surrounding Ronaldo’s international future, the Saudi club’s captain faced another testing evening as he tried to put recent turmoil behind him.

Al-Nassr ultimately secured a valuable victory over NEOM SC in the Saudi Pro League, thanks to a decisive contribution from Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate Joao Felix. However, the result was accompanied by several missed opportunities from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, leaving Postecoglou with questions about his finishing rather than the team’s overall performance.

Ronaldo had the opportunity to put Al-Nassr ahead shortly before half-time on Wednesday after a rival defender brought down Felix inside the penalty area. The 41-year-old stepped up to take the spot-kick but sent his effort wide, wasting a promising opportunity to break the deadlock.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

His frustration continued after the interval, when another excellent chance presented itself inside the box. Ronaldo failed to connect properly with a close-range opportunity, while another wayward effort later in the match compounded an unusually wasteful performance.

Tweet placeholder

The missed penalty was Ronaldo’s fourth from 31 attempts for Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi club in 2023. Despite his disappointing finishing, the forward played the full 90 minutes as his team continued its push near the top of the league table.

Advertisement

Postecoglou’s emotional gesture wins admirers

While the 41-year-old superstar struggled in front of goal, Felix provided the moment that ultimately decided the contest. The Portugal international struck from the edge of the penalty area in the 61st minute, securing a 1-0 victory over NEOM and extending Al-Nassr’s winning run. The result marked the club’s seventh league victory of the season, lifting Postecoglou’s side to third place, three points behind leaders Al Qadsiah with a game in hand.

The most memorable moment came after the final whistle, when the Australian coach approached Ronaldo and put his arm around the disappointed captain, offering words of encouragement rather than publicly criticizing his missed chances. A video of the interaction circulated on social media, with supporters praising the manager for standing by his star player during a difficult evening.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Postecoglou reinforced that message during his press conference, explaining that mistakes were part of the sport and that the squad needed to respond collectively. His comments reflected a supportive approach at a time when Ronaldo was already facing scrutiny over his performances and his international situation.

“This is the nature of football, and it is good that we create this number of chances, and we will work on making up for the mistakes,” the Australian explained. He continued: “We work as a family, so a win will be good for everyone and a loss will fall upon the whole team, so we must support one another and move forward with steady steps.”

Ronaldo’s Jorge Jesus fallout adds to the pressure

Ronaldo’s difficult evening came shortly after the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) imposed a 30-day suspension and a €255 ($286) finefollowing his departure from the national team camp without permission. The incident reportedly followed tensions involving Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, leaving Ronaldo’s immediate international future under discussion.

Advertisement
Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The suspension could be backdated to his provisional ruling, potentially allowing him to return for Portugal’s next match against Denmark on November 14. Meanwhile, Postecoglou has continued to express his admiration for Ronaldo, describing the opportunity to work with one of soccer’s greatest players as a major attraction of the Al-Nassr job.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ange Postecoglou delivers Cristiano Ronaldo update ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League clash

Ange Postecoglou delivers Cristiano Ronaldo update ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League clash

Al Nassr face Uzbekistan's Neftchi Fergana in Matchday 2 of the AFC Champions League Elite, and head coach Ange Postecoglou has provided a key update on Cristiano Ronaldo's availability.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Martinez at Al Nassr as Postecoglou’s future comes into question

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Martinez at Al Nassr as Postecoglou’s future comes into question

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly reunite with Roberto Martínez at Al Nassr, according to a Saudi TV program that claims Ange Postecoglou’s future is in danger.

Ange Postecoglou gives optimistic Cristiano Ronaldo fitness update ahead of Al Nassr return

Ange Postecoglou gives optimistic Cristiano Ronaldo fitness update ahead of Al Nassr return

Ange Postecoglou says Cristiano Ronaldo is "fresh, fit and ready to play" for Al Nassr's match against Al Diriyah on Friday-

Cristiano Ronaldo’s coach Ange Postecoglou faces Al-Nassr uncertainty, but one key issue could make his exit difficult

Cristiano Ronaldo’s coach Ange Postecoglou faces Al-Nassr uncertainty, but one key issue could make his exit difficult

Postecoglou started life in Riyadh with five consecutive victories and quickly earned praise, but a series of disappointing results has now created questions about what happens next.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo