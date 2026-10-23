Lionel Messi looks beyond trophies as Argentina legend reveals the one thing he hopes people remember about his career long after soccer

Lionel Messi has spent more than two decades building a legacy that few players could ever imagine, collecting major trophies, individual awards, and records along the way. Yet, as the Argentina legend reflected on his extraordinary journey ahead of receiving one of Spain’s most prestigious honors, he offered a surprisingly personal insight into what he believes truly defines a successful career.

The Inter Miami forward shared his thoughts in an interview with EFE in Oviedo, Spain, ahead of the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport ceremony on October 23. His message looked beyond the numbers and achievements that have shaped his reputation, placing the emphasis on a quality that remained constant throughout his career, even when the results did not go his way.

His return to Spain marked a special occasion for the former Barcelona captain, who spent the most influential years of his career at the Catalan club before moving to Paris Saint-Germain and subsequently joining Inter Miami. The Princess of Asturias Foundation recognized both his extraordinary achievements on the pitch and his ongoing charitable work supporting access to education and healthcare for disadvantaged children.

The honor added another distinction to an already remarkable collection of accolades, which includes eight Ballon d’Or awards, four Champions League titles with Barcelona and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Messi has also won two Copa America titles with his national team, finally achieving sustained international success after years of disappointment in major finals.

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However, the Argentine’s reflections suggested that his legacy cannot be measured entirely through medals, goals or individual recognition. When asked how he would like people to remember him, he delivered an answer that captured the mindset behind his longevity at the highest level.

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What Messi hopes people remember about him forever

Speaking to EFE, Messi explained that he hopes his reputation will reflect his determination to pursue his ambitions, regardless of whether every attempt ended in success. “A great athlete who always fought to achieve his goals and dreams,” the Argentine said.

He expanded on that thought by acknowledging that even a career filled with historic achievements inevitably includes setbacks and unfulfilled ambitions. “Sometimes I succeeded in achieving what I wanted, sometimes I didn’t… but I never stopped trying to win everything that was in front of me,” Messi added.

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The statement offers a glimpse into how the Inter Miami star views his journey, placing persistence at the center of his story. Rather than focusing exclusively on what he won, Messi wants to be remembered for continuing to strive for success, even when the outcome was uncertain.

World Cup triumph came after years of heartbreak

Messi’s career provides plenty of examples of the perseverance he described, particularly during his international journey with Argentina. Before lifting the Copa America in 2021, he endured several painful final defeats, including Argentina’s loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

Those disappointments eventually gave way to some of the defining moments of his career, as Argentina won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. For the 39-year-old forward, winning soccer’s biggest prize fulfilled a lifelong ambition and completed a journey that had brought both extraordinary highs and difficult setbacks.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy

His experience has also shaped his perspective on the sport itself, where success is never guaranteed, even for the most gifted players. As he explained in his reflections on soccer, “In football, winning is very difficult, and you have to appreciate the journey, because only one team can win.”

Messi has also stressed the importance of accepting mistakes and learning from defeat, recognizing that setbacks are an unavoidable part of competing at the highest level. That perspective helps explain why he places such importance on the effort invested in pursuing a goal, rather than judging everything by the final result.

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