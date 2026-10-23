How to watch Gil Vicente vs Porto match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Gil Vicente vs Porto on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Gil Vicente vs Porto WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Gil Vicente host Porto on Saturday, October 24 in the 2026-27 Primeira Liga. The home side enter on a two-game winning streak, having beaten Braga 2-1 last Saturday and Moreirense 1-0 on October 9. Before that stretch they settled for a 1-1 draw against Madeira on September 19. That recent form gives Gil Vicente some momentum heading into this matchup.

Porto arrive having won each of their last three matches. They edged Madeira 2-1 on October 10, following a 3-1 win over Benfica on September 20 and a 4-1 rout of Casa Pia on September 12. Three straight victories, including a statement win over Benfica, have Porto playing with confidence. This trip to Gil Vicente is a chance for them to keep that run going.

Gil Vicente vs Porto record

Porto hold the edge in this fixture, winning three of the five meetings between the two sides while Gil Vicente have won twice and there have been no draws. Their last meeting came on July 22, when Gil Vicente won 1-0 at home. Porto responded with a 3-0 win on January 26, and the sides have also split results in 2025, with Porto winning 0-2 away in August and Gil Vicente winning 3-1 at home in January. Porto’s most lopsided win in the set came on August 10, 2024, a 3-0 victory on the road.

Match Score Date Competition Gil Vicente vs. Porto 1-0 July 22, 2026 2026 Porto vs. Gil Vicente 3-0 January 26, 2026 Liga Portugal 25/26 Gil Vicente vs. Porto 0-2 August 18, 2025 Liga Portugal 25/26 Gil Vicente vs. Porto 3-1 January 19, 2025 Liga Portugal 24/25 Porto vs. Gil Vicente 3-0 August 10, 2024 Liga Portugal 24/25

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2026-27 Primeira Liga standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Porto 8 +16 24 2 Benfica 8 +17 19 3 Sporting 8 +11 18 4 Santa Clara Azores 8 +8 18 5 Arouca 8 +4 14 6 Gil Vicente 8 +2 14 7 Viseu 8 +1 14 8 Alverca 8 +1 11 9 Braga 8 -1 11 10 Estrela Amadora 8 -1 10 11 Madeira 8 -5 8 12 Moreirense 8 -7 8 13 Famalicao 8 -1 7 14 Rio Ave 8 -9 7 15 Guimaraes 8 -5 5 16 CD Nacional 8 -9 4 17 Casa Pia 8 -14 4 18 Estoril 8 -8 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games

Game Day Time (ET) Guimaraes vs. Madeira Friday, October 23, 2026 3:45 PM Estrela Amadora vs. Casa Pia Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:30 AM Alverca vs. Arouca Saturday, October 24, 2026 1:00 PM Gil Vicente vs. Porto Saturday, October 24, 2026 3:30 PM Estoril vs. Moreirense Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:30 AM Rio Ave vs. Famalicao Sunday, October 25, 2026 2:00 PM CD Nacional vs. Braga Sunday, October 25, 2026 2:00 PM Sporting vs. Viseu Sunday, October 25, 2026 4:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Gil Vicente vs Porto and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary