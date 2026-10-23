How to watch Gil Vicente vs Porto match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

|WHO
|Gil Vicente vs Porto
|WHAT
|Primeira Liga
|WHEN
|3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Gil Vicente vs Porto record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Gil Vicente vs. Porto
|1-0
|July 22, 2026
|2026
|Porto vs. Gil Vicente
|3-0
|January 26, 2026
|Liga Portugal 25/26
|Gil Vicente vs. Porto
|0-2
|August 18, 2025
|Liga Portugal 25/26
|Gil Vicente vs. Porto
|3-1
|January 19, 2025
|Liga Portugal 24/25
|Porto vs. Gil Vicente
|3-0
|August 10, 2024
|Liga Portugal 24/25
2026-27 Primeira Liga standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Porto
|8
|+16
|24
|2
|Benfica
|8
|+17
|19
|3
|Sporting
|8
|+11
|18
|4
|Santa Clara Azores
|8
|+8
|18
|5
|Arouca
|8
|+4
|14
|6
|Gil Vicente
|8
|+2
|14
|7
|Viseu
|8
|+1
|14
|8
|Alverca
|8
|+1
|11
|9
|Braga
|8
|-1
|11
|10
|Estrela Amadora
|8
|-1
|10
|11
|Madeira
|8
|-5
|8
|12
|Moreirense
|8
|-7
|8
|13
|Famalicao
|8
|-1
|7
|14
|Rio Ave
|8
|-9
|7
|15
|Guimaraes
|8
|-5
|5
|16
|CD Nacional
|8
|-9
|4
|17
|Casa Pia
|8
|-14
|4
|18
|Estoril
|8
|-8
|2
All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Guimaraes vs. Madeira
|Friday, October 23, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Estrela Amadora vs. Casa Pia
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:30 AM
|Alverca vs. Arouca
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|1:00 PM
|Gil Vicente vs. Porto
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|3:30 PM
|Estoril vs. Moreirense
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|11:30 AM
|Rio Ave vs. Famalicao
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|2:00 PM
|CD Nacional vs. Braga
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|2:00 PM
|Sporting vs. Viseu
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|4:30 PM
More details on how to watch
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Gil Vicente will face Porto on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026-27 Primeira Liga.
- Fubo, beIN SPORTS en Español will carry the Gil Vicente vs Porto game in the United States.
- Porto lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.