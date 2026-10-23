Inter Miami congratulate Lionel Messi after receiving Princess of Asturias Award for Sports

Inter Miami joined the wave of tributes for Lionel Messi after the Argentine star was honored with one of Spain’s most prestigious awards, capping a special trip back to the country where he built much of his legend.

The MLS club shared a message on X congratulating its captain on the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. “Congratulations, captain, on receiving the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Your talent makes history. Your values leave a mark that goes far beyond soccer,” the post read.

Messi received the distinction from Princess Leonor at the Teatro Campoamor in Oviedo, where he was greeted by a standing ovation. The jury recognized him for being the player with the most titles in soccer history, as well as for his talent, his humility and his charity work promoting education and health care for children. Messi did not give a speech at the ceremony and became the third soccer player to win the award, following Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernandez in 2012.

During her address, the princess described Messi as someone who “turned the extraordinary into routine” while putting the collective game above ego. The 39-year-old will now return to the United States, where Inter Miami visit the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 24, before his attention turns to the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on Oct. 26, where he is among the nominees.

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Messi dedicates the award to his late father

Messi did not give a speech at the ceremony, but he spoke with the news agency EFE about what the award meant to him, remembering his father, Jorge Messi, who recently passed away. “My father was extremely excited about this award,” the Inter Miami star said.

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Messi explained that the trip was complicated by his match schedule, but that his father had always insisted he make the journey. “We knew it would be difficult because of my match schedule, but he really insisted that we come, that I travel here to spend these days and receive the award,” he said. “This award goes beyond what you do on the pitch or what I’ve achieved throughout my career. He was very happy about this recognition, and that’s why I’m sure he’s enjoying it too”.

The award adds another honor to a career that has already collected nearly every major distinction in the sport, but this one carried a deeper personal meaning for Messi.

Keeping his father’s wish in mind, he spent 36 hours in Oviedo and then skipped the post-ceremony cocktail to head straight back to the United States, a reminder that, even on one of the most emotional weeks of his life, soccer remains at the center of everything he does.

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