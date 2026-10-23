Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

How to watch Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami
© Getty ImagesCasemiro #5 of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Red Bulls vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Red Bulls vs Inter Miami
WHAT MLS
WHEN 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM Apple TV
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Red Bulls come into this match off a loss against Toronto FC (0-2). Before that, they lost to DC 1-2. They have won 1 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.
In their most recent outing, Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 3-1. That followed a win against NYCFC (2-0). They arrive with 3 straight wins and will look to keep that run going here.

Red Bulls vs Inter Miami record

Red Bulls and Inter Miami have met 5 times: 1 wins for Red Bulls, 3 for Inter Miami and 1 draws.
Match Score Date Competition
Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls 2-2 April 11, 2026 MLS 2026
Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami 1-5 July 19, 2025 MLS 2025
Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls 4-1 May 3, 2025 MLS 2025
Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls 6-2 May 4, 2024 2024 MLS
Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami 4-0 March 23, 2024 2024 MLS
Advertisement

2026 MLS season standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Nashville 30 +41 67
2 Whitecaps 30 +32 55
3 Inter Miami 30 +22 55
4 New England 30 +8 52
5 STL FC 30 +15 51
6 FC Dallas 30 +8 51
7 San Jose 30 +10 48
8 Chicago Fire 30 +8 48
9 Charlotte FC 30 +8 47
10 Houston Dynamo 30 +2 47
11 LAFC 31 +15 46
12 Union 30 +13 46
13 Sounders FC 30 +2 42
14 Orlando City 30 -12 41
15 LA Galaxy 31 -9 40
16 Rapids 30 +0 39
17 FC Cincinnati 30 -9 39
18 Real Salt Lake 30 -3 36
19 Toronto FC 30 -9 36
20 Red Bulls 30 -17 36
21 Columbus 30 -1 35
22 NYCFC 30 +2 34
23 San Diego FC 30 -3 34
24 Timbers 30 -5 34
25 Minnesota United 30 -8 34
26 D.C. United 30 -15 33
27 Austin 30 -18 31
28 Atlanta United 30 -14 30
29 CF Montreal 30 -24 25
30 Sporting KC 30 -39 22

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET)
CF Montreal vs. Nashville Saturday, October 24, 2026 1:30 PM
Columbus vs. Toronto FC Saturday, October 24, 2026 3:30 PM
Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami Saturday, October 24, 2026 5:30 PM
Union vs. New England Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 PM
Orlando City vs. NYCFC Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 PM
D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 PM
Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 PM
Sporting KC vs. Austin Saturday, October 24, 2026 8:30 PM
Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United Saturday, October 24, 2026 8:30 PM
FC Dallas vs. San Jose Saturday, October 24, 2026 8:30 PM
Real Salt Lake vs. STL FC Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:30 PM
Rapids vs. Whitecaps Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:30 PM
San Diego FC vs. Sounders FC Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:30 PM
Timbers vs. Charlotte FC Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:30 PM

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Red Bulls will face Inter Miami on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026 MLS season.
  • Apple TV will carry the Red Bulls vs Inter Miami game in the United States.
  • Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland warned as Robert Lewandowski delivers harsh reality check to young stars with stark prediction about their futures

Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland warned as Robert Lewandowski delivers harsh reality check to young stars with stark prediction about their futures

Robert Lewandowski has offered a sobering assessment of the challenges awaiting these superstars, questioning whether they can sustain their dominance for as long as the legends who came before them.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against 163rd different club as Al-Faisaly joins his record-breaking list: How does Lionel Messi’s total compare?

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against 163rd different club as Al-Faisaly joins his record-breaking list: How does Lionel Messi’s total compare?

While the 41-year-old remains focused on reaching 1,000 goals, his latest achievement has added another chapter to his long-running statistical rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in another major battle as Saudi Pro League star’s salary and net worth hit astonishing levels

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in another major battle as Saudi Pro League star’s salary and net worth hit astonishing levels

The Al-Nassr forward continues to generate extraordinary income at 41, with his latest financial achievement highlighting how his influence extends far beyond the pitch.

Nashville on the brink of Supporters’ Shield as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami run out of road

Nashville on the brink of Supporters’ Shield as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami run out of road

Nashville SC are closing in on the Supporters’ Shield, and Inter Miami’s hopes of stopping them, even with Lionel Messi in the form of his life, are all but gone. With four games left in the MLS regular season, the Tennesseans are one result away from being crowned, while Miami can only look on. Nashville […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo