How to watch Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Red Bulls vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Red Bulls vs Inter Miami WHAT MLS WHEN 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM Apple TV

Match Overview

Red Bulls come into this match off a loss against Toronto FC (0-2). Before that, they lost to DC 1-2. They have won 1 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

In their most recent outing, Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 3-1. That followed a win against NYCFC (2-0). They arrive with 3 straight wins and will look to keep that run going here.

Red Bulls vs Inter Miami record

Red Bulls and Inter Miami have met 5 times: 1 wins for Red Bulls, 3 for Inter Miami and 1 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls 2-2 April 11, 2026 MLS 2026 Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami 1-5 July 19, 2025 MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls 4-1 May 3, 2025 MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls 6-2 May 4, 2024 2024 MLS Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami 4-0 March 23, 2024 2024 MLS

Advertisement

Advertisement

2026 MLS season standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Nashville 30 +41 67 2 Whitecaps 30 +32 55 3 Inter Miami 30 +22 55 4 New England 30 +8 52 5 STL FC 30 +15 51 6 FC Dallas 30 +8 51 7 San Jose 30 +10 48 8 Chicago Fire 30 +8 48 9 Charlotte FC 30 +8 47 10 Houston Dynamo 30 +2 47 11 LAFC 31 +15 46 12 Union 30 +13 46 13 Sounders FC 30 +2 42 14 Orlando City 30 -12 41 15 LA Galaxy 31 -9 40 16 Rapids 30 +0 39 17 FC Cincinnati 30 -9 39 18 Real Salt Lake 30 -3 36 19 Toronto FC 30 -9 36 20 Red Bulls 30 -17 36 21 Columbus 30 -1 35 22 NYCFC 30 +2 34 23 San Diego FC 30 -3 34 24 Timbers 30 -5 34 25 Minnesota United 30 -8 34 26 D.C. United 30 -15 33 27 Austin 30 -18 31 28 Atlanta United 30 -14 30 29 CF Montreal 30 -24 25 30 Sporting KC 30 -39 22

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET) CF Montreal vs. Nashville Saturday, October 24, 2026 1:30 PM Columbus vs. Toronto FC Saturday, October 24, 2026 3:30 PM Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami Saturday, October 24, 2026 5:30 PM Union vs. New England Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 PM Orlando City vs. NYCFC Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 PM D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 PM Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 PM Sporting KC vs. Austin Saturday, October 24, 2026 8:30 PM Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United Saturday, October 24, 2026 8:30 PM FC Dallas vs. San Jose Saturday, October 24, 2026 8:30 PM Real Salt Lake vs. STL FC Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:30 PM Rapids vs. Whitecaps Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:30 PM San Diego FC vs. Sounders FC Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:30 PM Timbers vs. Charlotte FC Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:30 PM

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Red Bulls will face Inter Miami on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026 MLS season.

Apple TV will carry the Red Bulls vs Inter Miami game in the United States.

Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.

Advertisement