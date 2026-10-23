How to watch Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

|WHO
|Red Bulls vs Inter Miami
|WHAT
|MLS
|WHEN
|5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|Apple TV
Match Overview
Red Bulls vs Inter Miami record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls
|2-2
|April 11, 2026
|MLS 2026
|Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami
|1-5
|July 19, 2025
|MLS 2025
|Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls
|4-1
|May 3, 2025
|MLS 2025
|Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls
|6-2
|May 4, 2024
|2024 MLS
|Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami
|4-0
|March 23, 2024
|2024 MLS
2026 MLS season standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nashville
|30
|+41
|67
|2
|Whitecaps
|30
|+32
|55
|3
|Inter Miami
|30
|+22
|55
|4
|New England
|30
|+8
|52
|5
|STL FC
|30
|+15
|51
|6
|FC Dallas
|30
|+8
|51
|7
|San Jose
|30
|+10
|48
|8
|Chicago Fire
|30
|+8
|48
|9
|Charlotte FC
|30
|+8
|47
|10
|Houston Dynamo
|30
|+2
|47
|11
|LAFC
|31
|+15
|46
|12
|Union
|30
|+13
|46
|13
|Sounders FC
|30
|+2
|42
|14
|Orlando City
|30
|-12
|41
|15
|LA Galaxy
|31
|-9
|40
|16
|Rapids
|30
|+0
|39
|17
|FC Cincinnati
|30
|-9
|39
|18
|Real Salt Lake
|30
|-3
|36
|19
|Toronto FC
|30
|-9
|36
|20
|Red Bulls
|30
|-17
|36
|21
|Columbus
|30
|-1
|35
|22
|NYCFC
|30
|+2
|34
|23
|San Diego FC
|30
|-3
|34
|24
|Timbers
|30
|-5
|34
|25
|Minnesota United
|30
|-8
|34
|26
|D.C. United
|30
|-15
|33
|27
|Austin
|30
|-18
|31
|28
|Atlanta United
|30
|-14
|30
|29
|CF Montreal
|30
|-24
|25
|30
|Sporting KC
|30
|-39
|22
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|CF Montreal vs. Nashville
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Columbus vs. Toronto FC
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|3:30 PM
|Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|5:30 PM
|Union vs. New England
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Orlando City vs. NYCFC
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:30 PM
|D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Sporting KC vs. Austin
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|8:30 PM
|FC Dallas vs. San Jose
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Real Salt Lake vs. STL FC
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|9:30 PM
|Rapids vs. Whitecaps
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|9:30 PM
|San Diego FC vs. Sounders FC
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:30 PM
|Timbers vs. Charlotte FC
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:30 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Red Bulls will face Inter Miami on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026 MLS season.
- Apple TV will carry the Red Bulls vs Inter Miami game in the United States.
- Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.