Why is Michael Olise not playing for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Michael Olise has been an indispensable asset for Bayern Munich since his arrival in Bavaria. Unfortunately for the Bundesliga side, the talented winger will be unable to assist his squad in Wednesday’s crucial 2026–27 UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.

On Matchday 2 of the competition, Bayern were held to a turbulent 3–3 draw by Norwegian side Viking FK. It proved to be a difficult evening for Vincent Kompany’s team, and circumstances deteriorated further inside the final 20 minutes when Olise was shown a red card.

Olise received two bookings within seconds. The initial yellow card was shown after he halted a promising Viking counter-attack with a tactical foul; he then picked up the ball and tossed it toward his opponent in frustration, prompting the referee to immediately brandish a second caution followed by a red, triggering a one-match suspension that rules him out against Arsenal.

Olise is a top-tier player

During the summer transfer window, reports circulated that Olise was a primary target for several continental heavyweights. He has established a commanding presence with Bayern Munich while cementing his role as a regular starter for the French national team, leading many analysts to regard him as one of the game’s brightest emerging superstars.

Olise is not changing clubs

Bayern Munich remain eager to keep him in their ranks for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, a substantial bid from European rivals such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, or Barcelona could test the German club’s resolve, potentially opening the door to a major sale that could be reinvested into other rising talent.

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His explosive pace and agility make him a uniquely dynamic attacking weapon. Having steadily refined his shooting technique and end product in the final third, Olise represents the complete profile sought after by elite clubs looking to secure a world-class winger.