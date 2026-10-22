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Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose historic UEFA Champions League goalscoring record to Harry Kane: How close is Bayern star and when could it happen?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF.
© Alex Grimm/David Ramos/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of FC Bayern Munich and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF.

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon see one of his most remarkable UEFA Champions League achievements challenged by Harry Kane, whose outstanding form for Bayern Munich has brought him within touching distance of a historic milestone. The England captain continued his impressive European campaign against Arsenal, delivering another decisive performance that has put the spotlight firmly on a record Ronaldo established during his Real Madrid career.

Kane scored from the penalty spot as Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Wednesday evening, extending his goalscoring streak in Europe’s premier club competition. The 33-year-old also provided an assist for Alphonso Davies, underlining his importance to Bayern’s attacking play even though the German side could not secure victory.

The penalty was particularly significant because it extended Kane’s scoring run to 10 consecutive Champions League matches, moving him beyond two of the competition’s most prolific forwards. Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy had each scored in nine successive appearances, while Lewandowski achieved that mark twice during his Bayern Munich career.

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The Englishman’s latest performance further demonstrated his consistency since joining Bayern from Tottenham in 2023. His ability to combine clinical finishing with intelligent link-up play has made him one of the German club’s most influential players.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record is now within reach

The milestone Kane is pursuing belongs to Ronaldo, who scored in 11 consecutive Champions League matches between the 2017 final and the 2017-18 season with Real Madrid. His extraordinary run began with two goals in Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus in the 2017 final and continued throughout the following European campaign.

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Ronaldo found the net in all six group-stage matches before scoring in both legs of Madrid’s round-of-16 and quarter-final ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. He scored 17 goals across those 11 consecutive matches, establishing a benchmark that has remained unmatched.

Goalscoring streakPlayerClubSeason
11 gamesCristiano RonaldoReal Madrid2017–18
10 gamesHarry KaneBayern Munich2026–present
9 gamesRuud van NistelrooyManchester United2002–03
9 gamesRobert LewandowskiBayern Munich2019–20
9 gamesRobert LewandowskiBayern Munich2020–21
8 gamesCristiano RonaldoReal Madrid2013–14

Kane now needs to score in one more Champions League match to equal Ronaldo’s record. Bayern’s next European fixture offers him the opportunity to draw level with the Portuguese superstar, setting up an intriguing individual contest alongside the club’s wider ambitions.

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When and where could be the setting for history?

Bayern Munich are scheduled to face Atletico Madrid on November 3, giving the 33-year-old star his next opportunity to extend his streak to 11 consecutive Champions League games. Scoring against the Spanish side would place him alongside Ronaldo at the top of the competition’s consecutive-match goalscoring standings.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich

Kane has already demonstrated that he can deliver against elite opposition, and his performance against Arsenal offered another reminder of his influence in high-pressure matches. However, Atletico’s defensive approach could make the challenge difficult, meaning the England captain will need to maintain his precision in front of goal.

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If he scores against Atletico, he would equal Ronaldo’s record, with a subsequent goal in another Champions League appearance on November 25 against Lille, potentially allowing him to stand alone at the top. For now, the immediate objective is clear: extend the streak by one more match.

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