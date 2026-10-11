Ange Postecoglou delivers Cristiano Ronaldo update ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League clash

Ange Postecoglou sees Cristiano Ronaldo as a key piece for Al Nassr. Now, the coach has provided an update on the forward ahead of their AFC Champions League Elite fixture against Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match at Al-Awwal Park, Postecoglou praised the 41-year-old forward’s physical and mental sharpness following his high-profile departure from the Portugal national team camp, hinting that he will be available for the continental clash.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is in good shape mentally and physically, and you saw him in the last match, as he played the full game and scored a goal, so I am certain he is in good condition,” Postecoglu said in a pre-match press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo aims to regain confidence at Al Nassr

The September/October international break was rough for Cristiano Ronaldo. His dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus prompted an early exit from the Portuguese national team camp, with potential sanctions awaiting the captain due to his abrupt departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Upon his return to Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo scored for his club and felt the full backing of fans, coaches, and teammates. That sense of confidence is precisely what he hopes to rebuild after a turbulent period with Portugal.

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Ronaldo is expected to return to national team duty in November. However, maintaining peak form with Al Nassr will be key to proving to Jorge Jesus that he should remain a starter despite their recent friction.

Al Nassr started the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite on the wrong foot

In Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite, Al Nassr suffered a crushing 4–0 defeat away against Al Ain and currently sit at the bottom of the standings.

On Matchday 2, Postecoglou’s side host Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana, who won their opening game. At home, Al Nassr must secure all three points to avoid further complications and remain a serious contender in the competition.

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