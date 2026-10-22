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Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Bournemouth vs AC Milan
© AlamyBournemouth vs AC Milan
Bournemouth host AC Milan in the Europa League with both clubs arriving on the back of convincing wins, setting up a contrast in styles between Marco Rose’s pressing approach and Ruben Amorim’s back-three setup.
Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last two outings, beating Sturm Graz 3-0 on October 15 after a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad back on September 17. Those results have the Cherries playing with confidence in Europe this season. A positive result here would keep that momentum going and strengthen their position in the group phase.
AC Milan head into this one in mixed form over their last two matches. They thrashed Red Bull 4-0 on October 15, a big response after losing 0-2 to Benfica on September 16. Amorim will want his side to carry that attacking output on the road and avoid another slip like the Benfica defeat.
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Bournemouth confirmed lineup

Rose sets Bournemouth up in a 4-2-3-1, with Tyler Adams and Ryan Christie’s double pivot screening the back four of Smith, Silva, Hill and Truffert. Evanilson leads the line as the central striker, supported by Kluivert, Christie and Tavernier rotating behind him, while Gannon-Doak offers width and pace out wide. There are no absences listed, so Rose can field his strongest available XI for this test against Milan.
Bournemouth confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Michele Di Gregorio, Bafodé Diakité, Adrien Truffert, Ryan Christie, James Hill, António Silva, Marcus Tavernier, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, Evanilson, Ben Gannon-Doak. Coach: Marco Rose.

AC Milan confirmed lineup

Amorim lines Milan up in his preferred 3-4-2-1, with Tomori, De Winter and Pavlović forming the back three in front of Maignan. Loftus-Cheek and Jashari provide the midfield base, with Musah and Rabiot pushing forward to link play, while Cisse and Bartesaghi support lone striker Camarda in the final third. Milan have no absences to account for, giving Amorim his full choice of personnel for the trip to Bournemouth.
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AC Milan confirmed starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan, Omari Hutchinson, Pervis Estupiñán, Strahinja Pavlović, Koni De Winter, Fikayo Tomori, Yunus Musah, Ardon Jashari, Alphadjo Cisse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Diego Moreira. Coach: Ruben Filipe Marques Diogo Amorim.
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