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Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in another major battle as Saudi Pro League star’s salary and net worth hit astonishing levels

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has strengthened his position at the top of soccer’s financial hierarchy, widening the gap between himself and longtime rival Lionel Messi in another major comparison between the two superstars. The Al-Nassr forward continues to generate extraordinary income at 41, with his latest financial achievement highlighting how his influence extends far beyond the pitch.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo remains the highest-paid player in the world in 2026, continuing his remarkable run at the top of the rankings. His estimated annual earnings put him comfortably ahead of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and the next generation of soccer’s biggest commercial names.

The Portuguese international reportedly earns approximately $300 million annually, including income from his Al-Nassr contract, sponsorship agreements and business ventures. These figures account for estimated earnings before taxes and agents’ fees, rather than the amount he ultimately takes home.

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Messi occupies second place on the list with approximately $145 million in annual earnings, while Mbappe follows with around $100 million. Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior complete the top five, earning an estimated $85 million and $76 million, respectively.

RankPlayerClubAnnual Earnings
1.Cristiano RonaldoAl-Nassr$300 million
2.Lionel MessiInter Miami$145 million
3.Kylian MbappReal Madrid$100 million
4.Erling HaalandManchester City$85 million
5.VinicusReal Madrid$76 million
6.Lamine YamalBarcelona$55 million
7.Sadio ManéAl-Nassr$54 million
8.Jude BellinghamReal Madrid$45 million
9.Harry KaneBayern Munich$42 million
10.Mohamed SalahTrabzonspor$40 million

The rankings underline the Portuguese’s extraordinary earning power even as he approaches the latter stages of his playing career. His commercial portfolio, global following and long-standing partnerships continue to generate substantial revenue alongside his Saudi Pro League salary.

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Cristiano Ronaldo reaches historic financial milestone

Ronaldo’s latest earnings have also brought him into unprecedented territory financially. Forbes has also revealed that the Al-Nassr star has become the first player to surpass $2 billion in career earnings, a milestone that places him among the most financially successful athletes in sporting history.

His estimated annual income of $300 million includes approximately $250 million from his Al-Nassr deal and another $50 million from endorsements and business interests. The figures demonstrate the enormous financial value of his move to Saudi Arabia, which has helped maintain his position at the summit of soccer’s earnings rankings.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

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The 41-year-old’s commercial success stretches well beyond his playing contract, with partnerships involving international brands such as Nike, LEGO, Panini and Whoop. His CR7 brand and wider business investments have also helped turn his name into a global commercial enterprise.

The milestone reflects career earnings rather than a verified calculation of his current personal net worth. Although the two figures are often confused, career earnings represent the money accumulated before deductions, while net worth accounts for assets and liabilities.

How close is Lionel Messi to Ronaldo financially?

Messi remains Ronaldo’s closest rival in the annual earnings rankings, but the Portuguese forward currently holds a considerable advantage. The Inter Miami captain’s estimated $145 million in annual earnings is less than half of Ronaldo’s $300 million, reflecting the difference between their current club contracts and commercial income.

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

The Argentine continues to benefit from his MLS contract, which was extended in October 2025 and is expected to keep him at Inter Miami through the end of 2028. His sponsorship portfolio also contributes significantly to his financial standing, ensuring that he remains one of the most commercially valuable figures in world soccer.

However, the 39-year-old forward’s estimated personal net worth has been projected to approach the $2 billion mark, although such forecasts should be treated cautiously because independently verified figures for either player’s total wealth are not publicly available. Ronaldo’s reported career-earnings milestone therefore does not automatically mean that the difference between their personal net worth is identical to the gap in their annual incomes.

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