Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesPortugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Matchday 5 of the World Cup qualifiers was a nightmare for Portugal. They lost 2-0 to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, missing an ideal chance to secure their spot in the FIFA tournament set for next summer in North America. On top of that, Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off, a situation that could have serious consequences moving forward.

The clock had reached 61 minutes, and the score was 2-0 when Ronaldo delivered an elbow without contesting the ball to Dara O’Shea. Initially, referee Glenn Nyberg issued a yellow card to the forward, but after a VAR review, he changed his decision, rescinding the yellow and showing Cristiano a red instead.

That red card significantly diminished Portugal’s chances of turning the match around, ultimately leading to their defeat—but the consequences could be even worse. Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation in Portugal’s opening match of the World Cup 2026 is now very much in doubt.

What could happen to Ronaldo after the red card?

Article 9.2 of the FIFA regulations outlines how suspensions are carried over in official tournaments: “Pending match suspensions imposed as a result of a direct or an indirect red card in matches in the preliminary competition of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be carried over to the final competition.”

Tweet placeholder

This presents a serious risk for Cristiano Ronaldo. From now until the start of the World Cup 2026, Portugal have only one official FIFA match left: the qualifier on Sunday against Armenia. If they win, they will secure qualification as leaders of Group F. Even a draw or a loss could be enough, depending on what happens between Hungary and Ireland.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo gets first red card with Portugal: How many does Lionel Messi have with Argentina?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo gets first red card with Portugal: How many does Lionel Messi have with Argentina?

If Ronaldo receives a one-match suspension for his red card, he will serve it this Sunday and be cleared for the start of the World Cup 2026. But if the suspension is longer, he faces a major problem, as he could miss Portugal’s opening group-stage match next summer in North America.

Another unwanted scenario for Ronaldo and Portugal

If Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension exceeds one match, there is still a chance he could serve it before the World Cup. But contrary to what it might initially seem, this would not necessarily be good news for the forward or the team.

In the unlikely event that Portugal lose their lead in Group F of the qualifiers, they would be forced into a European playoff in March 2026. That tournament is considered an official FIFA competition, so Ronaldo could serve his suspension there. However, that would put Portugal’s World Cup presence at risk, making it far from an ideal situation.

Advertisement
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

see also

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

Other cases similar to Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation is not unique. At least two other stars will also serve suspensions from red cards in qualifiers and miss their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Otamendi were sent off in the South American qualifier between Ecuador and Argentina in September. That was the final match of that competition, meaning both players have no choice but to serve their suspensions in the World Cup opener.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo gets first red card with Portugal: How many does Lionel Messi have with Argentina?

Cristiano Ronaldo gets first red card with Portugal: How many does Lionel Messi have with Argentina?

Cristiano Ronaldo received his first red card with Portugal national team, a moment that raised comparisons with Lionel Messi's record with Argentina.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card in Portugal vs. Ireland elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card in Portugal vs. Ireland elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

Portugal faced an early setback by conceding two surprising goals from Ireland. Despite controlling the possession of the ball, they faced a solid defense. To worsen the situation, Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card after a surprising gesture 2026 World Cup qualifier game, prompting Irish fans to mock him.

Why isn’t star Nuno Mendes playing for Portugal vs. Ireland in key 2026 World Cup qualifier?

Why isn’t star Nuno Mendes playing for Portugal vs. Ireland in key 2026 World Cup qualifier?

Looking to secure the qualification against Ireland, Portugal won't be counting with star Nuno Mendes for the key 2026 World Cup Qualifiers game.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nicaragua play against Honduras in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo