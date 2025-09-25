Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time record threatened by Harry Kane ahead of Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen clash

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make his mark on the game every time he steps on the field—even now at age 40. Throughout his legendary career, he has set countless records, including one that Harry Kane has a chance to surpass in Bayern Munich’s Friday matchup against Werder Bremen.

Ronaldo is the fastest player in history to score 100 goals for a single club. He set that record on November 1, 2011, when he scored his 100th goal in his 105th appearance for Real Madrid, in a 2–0 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Champions League.

No player had ever reached that milestone in fewer games. Before CR7, the record was held by Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutch icon scored his first 100 goals for Manchester United in 131 matches, a mark that Cristiano shattered.

Since then, a few players have come close. For example, Luis Suarez reached 100 goals with Barcelona in 2017 in just 120 games, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic needed 124 matches to hit that mark in 2015 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Erling Haaland shares the record with Cristiano Ronaldo.

One player who matched—but didn’t beat—Cristiano Ronaldo’s pace was Erling Haaland. The Norwegian superstar joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and quickly proved his world-class scoring ability. Haaland’s 100th goal with the Citizens came early in the 2024–25 season, also in his 105th appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star’s impressive streak that surpasses even CR7’s best

Harry Kane shining at Bayern Munich

The names on the list of fastest players to reach 100 goals for a single club are some of the most iconic in the sport’s history. They’re past and present stars who’ve left a lasting impact on the game—and Harry Kane undoubtedly has what it takes to be part of that group.

After 13 seasons in England, the striker left Tottenham Hotspur as the club’s all-time leading scorer with 280 goals. He made the move in search of a team capable of winning both domestic and international trophies.

At Bayern Munich, Kane found his ideal fit. He scored 44 goals in his first season with the club, although that wasn’t enough to win any trophies during the 2023–24 campaign. Things changed the following season, when they won the Bundesliga—thanks in large part to Harry’s 41 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bundesliga 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

At the start of the current season, Bayern won the German Super Cup and got off to a strong start in both the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League, with five wins in five matches. So far, Kane has recorded 13 goals in 7 games.

Harry Kane eyes Ronaldo and Haaland’s record

Kane’s incredible scoring streak at the start of this season has brought him within striking distance of a historic milestone. The English forward currently has 98 goals in 103 appearances for Bayern Munich. That means he’s just two goals away from 100—and has only one opportunity to get there before reaching the 105-game threshold set by Ronaldo and Haaland.

That chance will come this Friday against Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena. In Matchday 5 of the 2025–26 Bundesliga season, Bayern will look for their fifth straight league win against a team currently sitting in 14th place in the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scoring a brace is no easy feat for any player, but Harry Kane has already done it multiple times this season: once in the UEFA Champions League, once in the German Cup, once in the Bundesliga—and he’s also had two hat-tricks in league play.