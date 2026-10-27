Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr set to deliver grim January transfer message to Ange Postecoglou as Joao Felix fears grow

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammate Joao Felix could face a challenging second half of the season as uncertainty grows around the club’s transfer plans. Despite boasting an expensive squad and major ambitions in Saudi Arabia, Ange Postecoglou’s side is reportedly confronting financial difficulties that could reshape the club’s approach to the January window.

The situation comes at a delicate time for Postecoglou, who took charge in 2026 expecting to build a competitive team around established stars and emerging talent. With questions also surrounding Felix’s long-term future, the coming months could prove decisive for the manager and the club’s ambitions.

Ronaldo remains central to Al-Nassr’s sporting ambitions and global profile, but the club must now balance its immediate pursuit of success with the need to manage its finances responsibly. The Portuguese superstar’s presence has helped attract worldwide attention, although maintaining a competitive squad requires careful planning beyond individual star power.

According to 365Scores Arabic, Al-Nassr’s management is preparing to inform Postecoglou that significant reinforcements during the January transfer window will be extremely difficult to secure. The club remains under financial restrictions that limit its ability to register new players, forcing its leadership to reconsider how it strengthens the squad. The reported restrictions stem from a broader financial crisis, with Al-Nassr’s accumulated debts, exceeding more than $213 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

The scale of the liabilities has prompted intervention from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds a majority stake in the club. The recovery measures reportedly include tighter controls over executive spending, independent financial and legal advisers, and efforts to increase commercial revenue. New player registrations are also subject to stricter funding requirements, meaning the club may need to generate additional income before pursuing further transfers.

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Could Postecoglou be forced to work with existing squad?

The financial situation presents a significant challenge for Postecoglou, whose teams have traditionally relied on clear tactical identities and carefully selected recruitment to improve performances. Without substantial spending power, the Australian manager may have to focus on maximizing the players already available to him.

365Scores Arabic adds that the Saudi champion intends to retain its current squad during the January window, with management reluctant to sanction departures when finding suitable replacements could prove difficult. That approach would protect the team’s depth but leave Postecoglou with limited opportunities to address weaknesses through the transfer market.

Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr.

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The manager has inherited a squad featuring Ronaldo, Felix and other established attacking players, giving him considerable talent to work with. However, injuries, fixture congestion and the need for tactical adjustments could make the lack of reinforcements particularly challenging as the season progresses.

Al-Nassr has also been exploring ways to strengthen its commercial position through sponsorships and other partnerships. Those efforts reflect a broader shift in Saudi football towards greater financial sustainability, with clubs increasingly expected to generate revenue rather than depend entirely on external funding.

Joao Felix’s contract situation raises further concerns

The financial restrictions could also affect Felix’s future, with negotiations over a contract extension reportedly stalling. The report also suggests that the situation has raised concerns within the club that the Portuguese forward could leave in the near future.

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The Portuguese winger joined Al-Nassr from Chelsea in 2025 and quickly became an important part of the team’s attacking setup. His technical ability and creativity have complemented Ronaldo’s goal-scoring presence, making him a valuable member of the squad. There have been conflicting reports about his contractual future, however.

Other reports have suggested that Al-Nassr holds an option to extend his agreement by two seasons, potentially keeping him at the club until 2029 with improved financial terms. If that option remains available, it could provide Al-Nassr with greater control over the situation. Nevertheless, stalled negotiations and the club’s financial difficulties could complicate efforts to secure a longer-term commitment.

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