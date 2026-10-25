How to watch Santa Clara Azores vs Benfica match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santa Clara Azores vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santa Clara Azores vs Benfica WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Monday, October 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Santa Clara Azores come into this match on a modest run of form. They beat Casa Pia 1-0 on October 10, following a scoreless draw with Braga on September 20. Before that, they edged Arouca 2-1 on September 13. With back-to-back results without a loss, Santa Clara Azores will look to carry that momentum into a tough test against Benfica.

Benfica have won two of their last three outings. A 2-0 win over Guimaraes on October 11 came after a 1-3 loss to Porto on September 20, a result sandwiched by a 3-1 victory against Vicente Barcelos on September 13. Benfica bounced back quickly from that loss to Porto, and they will be aiming to keep their recent winning form going on the road at Santa Clara Azores.

Santa Clara Azores vs Benfica record

Benfica have dominated this fixture, winning three of the four meetings between the two sides, with one draw and no wins for Santa Clara Azores. The most recent encounter saw Santa Clara Azores fall 1-2 to Benfica on February 13, 2026. Before that, the sides played out a 1-1 draw on September 12, 2025, in a match hosted by Benfica. Santa Clara Azores also lost 0-1 at home to Benfica on February 15, 2025, and were beaten 4-1 away at Benfica on September 14, 2024.

Match Score Date Competition Santa Clara Azores vs. Benfica 1-2 February 13, 2026 Liga Portugal 25/26 Benfica vs. Santa Clara Azores 1-1 September 12, 2025 Liga Portugal 25/26 Santa Clara Azores vs. Benfica 0-1 February 15, 2025 Liga Portugal 24/25 Benfica vs. Santa Clara Azores 4-1 September 14, 2024 Liga Portugal 24/25

Advertisement

Advertisement

2026-27 Primeira Liga standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Porto 9 +17 27 2 Benfica 8 +17 19 3 Sporting 8 +11 18 4 Santa Clara Azores 8 +8 18 5 Arouca 9 +5 17 6 Viseu 8 +1 14 7 Gil Vicente 9 +1 14 8 Alverca 9 +0 11 9 Braga 9 -2 11 10 Moreirense 9 -5 11 11 Famalicao 9 +3 10 12 Estrela Amadora 9 -3 10 13 Guimaraes 9 +0 8 14 Madeira 9 -10 8 15 CD Nacional 9 -8 7 16 Casa Pia 9 -12 7 17 Rio Ave 9 -13 7 18 Estoril 9 -10 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games

Game Day Time (ET) Estoril vs. Moreirense Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:30 AM CD Nacional vs. Braga Sunday, October 25, 2026 2:00 PM Rio Ave vs. Famalicao Sunday, October 25, 2026 2:00 PM Sporting vs. Viseu Sunday, October 25, 2026 4:30 PM Santa Clara Azores vs. Benfica Monday, October 26, 2026 2:45 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Santa Clara Azores vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summary