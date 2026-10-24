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How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Luka Modric of AC Milan
© Getty ImagesLuka Modric of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Udinese vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Udinese vs AC Milan
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, CBS Sports Golazo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Udinese come into this match off a loss against Lecce (0-3). Before that, they lost to Torino 1-2. They are still waiting for a win in their last 3 games and need a result here.
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In their most recent outing, AC Milan beat Atalanta 3-2. That followed a draw against Sassuolo (1-1). They have won 2 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

Udinese vs AC Milan record

Udinese and AC Milan have met 5 times: 1 wins for Udinese, 4 for AC Milan and 0 draws.
Match Score Date Competition
AC Milan vs. Udinese 0-3 April 11, 2026 Serie A 25/26
Udinese vs. AC Milan 0-3 September 20, 2025 Serie A 25/26
Udinese vs. AC Milan 0-4 April 11, 2025 Serie A 2024-25
AC Milan vs. Udinese 1-0 October 19, 2024 Serie A 2024-25
Udinese vs. AC Milan 2-3 January 20, 2024 Serie A 2023-24

2026-27 Serie A standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Inter Milan 7 +12 19
2 Lazio 7 +10 19
3 Roma 8 +13 18
4 Como 1907 8 +7 17
5 AC Milan 7 +7 15
6 Frosinone 7 +4 13
7 Torino 8 +2 13
8 Cagliari 8 -3 13
9 Napoli 8 +3 11
10 Juventus 7 +1 11
11 Atalanta 7 -1 9
12 Lecce 7 -3 9
13 Bologna 8 -2 8
14 Sassuolo 8 -4 8
15 Monza 8 -3 7
16 Udinese 7 -7 4
17 Genoa 7 -8 4
18 Fiorentina 7 -9 4
19 Parma 7 -9 4
20 Venezia FC 7 -10 3
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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Como 1907 vs. Sassuolo Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 AM
Cagliari vs. Bologna Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 AM
Napoli vs. Roma Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Lazio vs. Parma Saturday, October 24, 2026 2:45 PM
Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina Sunday, October 25, 2026 7:30 AM
Genoa vs. Venezia FC Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Atalanta vs. Frosinone Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Lecce vs. Juventus Sunday, October 25, 2026 1:00 PM
Udinese vs. AC Milan Sunday, October 25, 2026 3:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Udinese vs AC Milan and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Udinese will face AC Milan on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Udinese vs AC Milan game in the United States.
  • AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 5 meetings.
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