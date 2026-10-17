How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Betis vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Betis vs Barcelona WHAT LaLiga WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, October 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Betis host Barcelona at home on Saturday, October 17 in LaLiga play. Betis enter on a high note after beating Porto 3-2 on October 14, a result that followed a 5-2 win over Osasuna on October 11. Before that stretch they had settled for a 1-1 draw with Deportivo on September 20, so the current run of attacking form marks a clear uptick for the hosts.

Barcelona arrive having won each of their last three outings. They beat Galatasaray 4-1 on October 13 and followed that with a 3-0 win over Getafe on October 10, having also defeated Sevilla 3-1 back on September 19. Their consistency across competitions makes them a difficult visitor for any side in LaLiga right now.

Real Betis vs Barcelona record

Barcelona hold a heavy advantage in this series, winning 7 of the 10 meetings between the two clubs, with Betis still searching for their first victory and three draws completing the head-to-head record. The most recent clash ended 3-1 to Barcelona on May 17, and the meeting before that saw Betis fall 3-5 at home on December 6. Betis’s best recent results have been draws, including a 1-1 in April 2025 and a 2-2 in December 2024, but they have yet to find a way past Barcelona in this fixture.

Match Score Date Competition Barcelona vs. Real Betis 3-1 May 17, 2026 Primera División Real Betis vs. Barcelona 3-5 December 6, 2025 Primera División Barcelona vs. Real Betis 1-1 April 5, 2025 Primera División Barcelona vs. Real Betis 5-1 January 15, 2025 Copa del Rey Real Betis vs. Barcelona 2-2 December 7, 2024 Primera División Real Betis vs. Barcelona 2-4 January 21, 2024 Primera División Barcelona vs. Real Betis 5-0 September 16, 2023 Primera División Barcelona vs. Real Betis 4-0 April 29, 2023 Primera División Real Betis vs. Barcelona 1-2 February 1, 2023 Primera División Real Betis vs. Barcelona 2-2 January 12, 2023 Super Cup

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2026-27 LaLiga standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 8 +27 24 2 Atletico Madrid 8 +10 19 3 Real Betis 8 +5 19 4 Real Madrid 8 +11 18 5 Sevilla 8 +1 14 6 Real Sociedad 8 -3 13 7 Alaves 8 +4 11 8 Deportivo 8 +1 10 9 Celta Vigo 8 +2 8 10 Athletic Club 6 +1 8 11 Villarreal 8 +0 8 12 Espanyol 8 +0 8 13 Rayo Vallecano 7 -5 8 14 Getafe 8 -6 8 15 Santander 8 -10 8 16 Osasuna 8 -10 8 17 Levante 7 -4 6 18 Elche 8 -6 6 19 Valencia 8 -9 5 20 Malaga 8 -9 4

All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Deportivo vs. Levante Friday, October 16, 2026 3:00 PM Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid Saturday, October 17, 2026 8:00 AM Villarreal vs. Elche Saturday, October 17, 2026 10:15 AM Real Betis vs. Barcelona Saturday, October 17, 2026 12:30 PM Valencia vs. Athletic Club Saturday, October 17, 2026 3:00 PM Osasuna vs. Santander Sunday, October 18, 2026 8:00 AM Celta Vigo vs. Alaves Sunday, October 18, 2026 10:15 AM Malaga vs. Real Sociedad Sunday, October 18, 2026 12:30 PM Real Madrid vs. Sevilla Sunday, October 18, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Benfica vs Celtic and tons more Europa League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Real Betis will face Barcelona on Saturday, October 17, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.

Fubo, ESPN Deportes will carry the Real Betis vs Barcelona game in the United States.

Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in 10 meetings.

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