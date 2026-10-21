How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig on Wednesday, October 21 in the Champions League off the back of three straight wins. Real Madrid beat Sevilla 4-1 last Sunday, then needed a 4-3 scoreline to get past Roma on October 14, and opened that stretch with a 1-0 win over Villarreal on October 10. The goals have come freely in two of those three games, and Real Madrid arrive with momentum on their side. A fourth consecutive win would keep their group stage campaign on track.

RB Leipzig come into this match having split their last three results. Bayern beat them 6-1 on October 17, a heavy defeat that followed a 1-0 win over PSV four days earlier and a 6-0 rout of Frankfurt on October 10. That mix of a big win, a narrow one, and a lopsided loss leaves RB Leipzig looking to respond on the road. This trip to Madrid is a chance to show the Bayern result was an outlier rather than a trend.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig record

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have met four times, with Real Madrid winning two, RB Leipzig winning one, and one draw between them. The sides played out a 1-1 draw in Madrid on March 6, 2024, before that Real Madrid had won 1-0 away in Leipzig on February 13, 2024. RB Leipzig’s only win in the series came at home, 3-2, on October 25, 2022, while Real Madrid also won 2-0 at home on September 14, 2022.

Match Score Date Competition Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig 1-1 March 6, 2024 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid 0-1 February 13, 2024 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid 3-2 October 25, 2022 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig 2-0 September 14, 2022 UEFA Champions League

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2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 2 +7 6 2 Aston Villa 2 +7 6 3 Barcelona 2 +7 6 4 Stuttgart 2 +5 6 5 Liverpool 2 +4 6 6 Sporting 2 +4 6 7 Arsenal 2 +4 6 8 Real Betis 2 +2 6 9 Real Madrid 2 +2 6 10 Dortmund 3 +1 6 11 Bayern Munich 2 +5 4 12 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 +2 4 13 Como 1907 2 +2 3 14 Manchester United 2 +2 3 15 Villarreal 2 +1 3 16 Atletico Madrid 2 +1 3 17 Club Brugge 2 +0 3 18 Manchester City 2 +0 3 19 Lens 2 -1 3 20 AEK Athens 2 -1 3 21 RB Leipzig 2 -2 3 22 Feyenoord 2 -3 3 23 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 24 Bodo Glimt 2 -4 3 25 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 26 Roma 2 -1 1 27 PSV 2 -1 1 28 Viking 2 -2 1 29 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 30 Inter Milan 2 -2 0 31 Porto 2 -3 0 32 Napoli 2 -3 0 33 LASK 2 -4 0 34 Lille 2 -4 0 35 Galatasaray 2 -5 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 2 -8 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Sabah FK vs. Dortmund Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM PSG vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. PSV Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Liverpool vs. Villarreal Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Galatasaray Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Manchester United Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Feyenoord Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. LASK Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Lens Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Viking Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig on Wednesday, October 21, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+, DAZN USA will carry the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig game in the United States.

Real Madrid lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in 4 meetings.

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