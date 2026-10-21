How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

|WHO
|Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
|WHAT
|Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, DAZN USA
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
|1-1
|March 6, 2024
|UEFA Champions League
|RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid
|0-1
|February 13, 2024
|UEFA Champions League
|RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid
|3-2
|October 25, 2022
|UEFA Champions League
|Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
|2-0
|September 14, 2022
|UEFA Champions League
2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|2
|+7
|6
|2
|Aston Villa
|2
|+7
|6
|3
|Barcelona
|2
|+7
|6
|4
|Stuttgart
|2
|+5
|6
|5
|Liverpool
|2
|+4
|6
|6
|Sporting
|2
|+4
|6
|7
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|8
|Real Betis
|2
|+2
|6
|9
|Real Madrid
|2
|+2
|6
|10
|Dortmund
|3
|+1
|6
|11
|Bayern Munich
|2
|+5
|4
|12
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|+2
|4
|13
|Como 1907
|2
|+2
|3
|14
|Manchester United
|2
|+2
|3
|15
|Villarreal
|2
|+1
|3
|16
|Atletico Madrid
|2
|+1
|3
|17
|Club Brugge
|2
|+0
|3
|18
|Manchester City
|2
|+0
|3
|19
|Lens
|2
|-1
|3
|20
|AEK Athens
|2
|-1
|3
|21
|RB Leipzig
|2
|-2
|3
|22
|Feyenoord
|2
|-3
|3
|23
|Sabah FK
|3
|-3
|3
|24
|Bodo Glimt
|2
|-4
|3
|25
|Fenerbahce
|3
|-6
|2
|26
|Roma
|2
|-1
|1
|27
|PSV
|2
|-1
|1
|28
|Viking
|2
|-2
|1
|29
|Slavia Praha
|3
|-3
|1
|30
|Inter Milan
|2
|-2
|0
|31
|Porto
|2
|-3
|0
|32
|Napoli
|2
|-3
|0
|33
|LASK
|2
|-4
|0
|34
|Lille
|2
|-4
|0
|35
|Galatasaray
|2
|-5
|0
|36
|Slovan Bratislava
|2
|-8
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Sabah FK vs. Dortmund
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|12:45 PM
|PSG vs. Barcelona
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester City vs. AEK Athens
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Porto vs. PSV
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Liverpool vs. Villarreal
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Lille vs. Galatasaray
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Como 1907 vs. Manchester United
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Real Betis vs. Feyenoord
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Sporting vs. LASK
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Club Brugge vs. Lens
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Viking
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig on Wednesday, October 21, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
- Paramount+, DAZN USA will carry the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig game in the United States.
- Real Madrid lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in 4 meetings.