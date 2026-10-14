How to watch Real Betis vs Porto match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Betis vs Porto on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Betis vs Porto WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 14, 2026 WHERE Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Betis host Porto on Wednesday, October 14 in the Champions League. The Spanish side come into the match in good form, having beaten Osasuna 5-2 last Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Deportivo and a 1-0 win over Getafe in September.

Porto arrive off the back of three straight wins. They beat Marítimo 2-1 on October 10, followed a 3-1 victory over Benfica on September 20 and a 4-1 win against Casa Pia earlier in the month.

Real Betis vs Porto record

Real Betis and Porto have met only once, a 1-1 draw in Porto on July 19, 2019. Neither side has recorded a win over the other in that brief history.

Match Score Date Competition Porto vs. Real Betis 1-1 July 19, 2019 Copa Ibérica

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2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Sporting 2 +4 6 2 PSG 1 +5 3 3 Bayern Munich 1 +5 3 4 Barcelona 1 +4 3 5 Manchester United 1 +4 3 6 Como 1907 1 +3 3 7 Stuttgart 1 +2 3 8 Manchester City 1 +2 3 9 Real Betis 1 +1 3 10 Dortmund 1 +1 3 11 Aston Villa 1 +1 3 12 Liverpool 1 +1 3 13 Real Madrid 1 +1 3 14 Arsenal 1 +1 3 15 AEK Athens 1 +1 3 16 Lens 2 -1 3 17 Sabah FK 2 -2 3 18 PSV 1 +0 1 19 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 +0 1 20 Fenerbahce 1 +0 1 21 Roma 1 +0 1 22 Lille 1 -1 0 23 Villarreal 1 -1 0 24 Club Brugge 1 -1 0 25 Atletico Madrid 1 -1 0 26 Inter Milan 1 -1 0 27 Napoli 1 -1 0 28 LASK 1 -1 0 29 Galatasaray 1 -2 0 30 Viking 1 -2 0 31 Porto 1 -2 0 32 Slavia Praha 2 -3 0 33 RB Leipzig 1 -3 0 34 Feyenoord 1 -4 0 35 Slovan Bratislava 1 -5 0 36 Bodo Glimt 1 -5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Lens vs. Sporting Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Sabah FK vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Viking vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Lille Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. PSV Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. Napoli Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Liverpool Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Feyenoord vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Porto Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. PSG Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Dortmund Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Real Betis will face Porto on Wednesday, October 14, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+, ViX will carry the Real Betis vs Porto game in the United States.

The head-to-head record is level at 0 wins apiece with 1 draw in 1 meetings.

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