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Lionel Messi and Harry Kane stand alone as only two players and Ballon d’Or winners to achieve incredible goalscoring record in 21st century

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Harry Kane (R) of England.
© Marcelo Endelli & Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Harry Kane (R) of England.

Lionel Messi and Harry Kane have produced some of the most remarkable individual seasons in modern soccer, but their latest statistical comparison places them in a category of their own. Kane’s historic 2025-26 campaign helped him secure the Ballon d’Or, while Messi’s extraordinary achievements continue to provide the benchmark against which the game’s greatest goalscorers are measured.

The England captain enjoyed a phenomenal season with Bayern Munich and his national team, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings. His goalscoring numbers, however, tell an even more remarkable story, connecting him with one of Messi’s most iconic campaigns.

Kane was crowned the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, becoming the first Englishman to receive soccer’s most prestigious individual award since Michael Owen in 2001. The Bayern Munich striker finished ahead of Mbappe in second place and Barcelona youngster Yamal in third, while Messi placed fifth. The award recognized the striker’s outstanding performances throughout the 2025-26 season, during which he scored 73 goals for club and country.

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His prolific form helped Bayern secure domestic silverware and reinforced his reputation as one of the most consistent and clinical forwards in world soccer. Speaking after receiving the award in London, Kane struggled to put the achievement into words. “I am almost speechless. Being here in London has made it extra special – that made it a good omen for me,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough this year. There are some world-class players in the room tonight.”

The victory represented the culmination of a long journey for the Englishman, who worked his way through several loan spells early in his career before establishing himself among the world’s elite. His perseverance and sustained improvement ultimately brought him the individual recognition that had previously eluded him.

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The record that connects Kane with Messi

The most striking detail of Kane’s season is the rarity of his goalscoring achievement. According to Opta, only two players from Europe’s top-five leagues have scored at least 70 goals across club and international soccer in a single season during the 21st century: Lionel Messi and Harry Kane.

Messi established the benchmark in 2011-12, scoring 82 goals, while Kane followed with 73 during the 2025-26 campaign. The statistic underlines the extraordinary level of consistency required to maintain such production across an entire season.

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Although Kane did not match Messi’s total, reaching 70 goals remains an exceptional accomplishment in an era of demanding schedules, organized defences and intense competition.

How Messi set the benchmark in 2011-12

Messi’s 2011-12 campaign remains one of the most extraordinary individual seasons in soccer history. The Argentine scored 82 goals, setting a standard that few players have come close to matching, even among the sport’s most celebrated attackers.

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Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring against Celta de Vigo

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His achievement formed part of an era in which Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo repeatedly pushed the boundaries of individual performance. Messi’s record-setting season demonstrated how a forward could combine creative influence with extraordinary finishing output, making him a reference point for future generations.

Kane’s achievement now gives that historic campaign a new point of comparison. While the England captain fell nine goals short of Messi’s total, his 73-goal haul places him in an exceptionally exclusive statistical category.

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