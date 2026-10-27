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How to watch Venezia FC vs Inter Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)
© AlamyHakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Venezia FC vs Inter Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Venezia FC vs Inter Milan
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Venezia FC host Inter Milan on Wednesday, October 28 in Serie A action. The home side dropped a 0-1 decision to Genoa last Saturday, October 25, a result that snapped the momentum they built from a 1-0 win over Napoli on October 17. Before that bounce-back win, Venezia FC fell 1-3 to Atalanta on October 12, leaving them with a mixed run of one win and two losses over their last three outings. They will need a much sharper performance at home to avoid a fourth straight defeat in this fixture.
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Inter Milan arrive on the back of three consecutive victories. They beat Fiorentina 2-1 on October 25, following a 3-1 win over Bologna on October 17 and a 3-0 rout of Parma on October 10. That stretch has them playing with real confidence heading into Venice. A fourth straight win would extend their dominant run in Serie A and keep their current form intact.

Venezia FC vs Inter Milan record

Inter Milan have won all five meetings between these two sides, with Venezia FC yet to pick up a win or a draw in the series. The most recent clash ended 5-1 in Inter Milan’s favor on December 3, 2025, following a 1-0 win for Inter Milan in Venice on January 12, 2025. Inter Milan also won 1-0 on November 3, 2024, 2-1 on January 22, 2022, and 2-0 on November 27, 2021, completing a perfect record against Venezia FC.
Match Score Date Competition
Inter Milan vs. Venezia FC 5-1 December 3, 2025 2025/2026
Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan 0-1 January 12, 2025 Serie A 2024-25
Inter Milan vs. Venezia FC 1-0 November 3, 2024 Serie A 2024-25
Inter Milan vs. Venezia FC 2-1 January 22, 2022 Serie A 2021-22
Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan 0-2 November 27, 2021 Serie A 2021-22
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2026-27 Serie A standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Inter Milan 8 +13 22
2 Lazio 8 +11 22
3 Roma 8 +13 18
4 AC Milan 8 +9 18
5 Como 1907 8 +7 17
6 Frosinone 8 +4 14
7 Juventus 8 +3 14
8 Torino 8 +2 13
9 Cagliari 8 -3 13
10 Napoli 8 +3 11
11 Atalanta 8 -1 10
12 Lecce 8 -5 9
13 Bologna 8 -2 8
14 Sassuolo 8 -4 8
15 Monza 8 -3 7
16 Genoa 8 -7 7
17 Udinese 8 -9 4
18 Fiorentina 8 -10 4
19 Parma 8 -10 4
20 Venezia FC 8 -11 3

All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Sassuolo vs. Lazio Tuesday, October 27, 2026 1:30 PM
Torino vs. Como 1907 Tuesday, October 27, 2026 3:45 PM
Roma vs. Cagliari Tuesday, October 27, 2026 3:45 PM
Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Parma vs. Udinese Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
AC Milan vs. Bologna Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Monza vs. Napoli Wednesday, October 28, 2026 3:45 PM
Genoa vs. Juventus Wednesday, October 28, 2026 3:45 PM
Frosinone vs. Lecce Thursday, October 29, 2026 1:30 PM
Fiorentina vs. Atalanta Thursday, October 29, 2026 3:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Venezia FC vs Inter Milan and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Venezia FC will face Inter Milan on Wednesday, October 28, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Venezia FC vs Inter Milan game in the United States.
  • Inter Milan lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 5 meetings.
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