How to watch Venezia FC vs Inter Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

|WHO
|Venezia FC vs Inter Milan
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Venezia FC vs Inter Milan record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Inter Milan vs. Venezia FC
|5-1
|December 3, 2025
|2025/2026
|Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan
|0-1
|January 12, 2025
|Serie A 2024-25
|Inter Milan vs. Venezia FC
|1-0
|November 3, 2024
|Serie A 2024-25
|Inter Milan vs. Venezia FC
|2-1
|January 22, 2022
|Serie A 2021-22
|Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan
|0-2
|November 27, 2021
|Serie A 2021-22
2026-27 Serie A standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inter Milan
|8
|+13
|22
|2
|Lazio
|8
|+11
|22
|3
|Roma
|8
|+13
|18
|4
|AC Milan
|8
|+9
|18
|5
|Como 1907
|8
|+7
|17
|6
|Frosinone
|8
|+4
|14
|7
|Juventus
|8
|+3
|14
|8
|Torino
|8
|+2
|13
|9
|Cagliari
|8
|-3
|13
|10
|Napoli
|8
|+3
|11
|11
|Atalanta
|8
|-1
|10
|12
|Lecce
|8
|-5
|9
|13
|Bologna
|8
|-2
|8
|14
|Sassuolo
|8
|-4
|8
|15
|Monza
|8
|-3
|7
|16
|Genoa
|8
|-7
|7
|17
|Udinese
|8
|-9
|4
|18
|Fiorentina
|8
|-10
|4
|19
|Parma
|8
|-10
|4
|20
|Venezia FC
|8
|-11
|3
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Sassuolo vs. Lazio
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Torino vs. Como 1907
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Roma vs. Cagliari
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Parma vs. Udinese
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|1:30 PM
|AC Milan vs. Bologna
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Monza vs. Napoli
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Genoa vs. Juventus
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Frosinone vs. Lecce
|Thursday, October 29, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Fiorentina vs. Atalanta
|Thursday, October 29, 2026
|3:45 PM
Details on how to watch
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Summary
- Venezia FC will face Inter Milan on Wednesday, October 28, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Venezia FC vs Inter Milan game in the United States.
- Inter Milan lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 5 meetings.