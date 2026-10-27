Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future takes another twist amid 30-day suspension as UEFA Nations League preliminary November squad comes to light

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future has taken another unexpected turn as Portugal prepares for its final group-stage fixtures in the UEFA Nations League. Following a turbulent spell involving disciplinary action and a public disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus, a new development has brought fresh attention to the 41-year-old captain’s status ahead of November’s matches.

This comes after the Portuguese Football Federation handed him a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine for leaving the national team’s training camp on September 30. The suspension was backdated to the date of the incident, making him eligible for selection during the November international break.

The incident followed a disagreement over Ronaldo’s playing time, particularly after he was left on the bench against Norway. The Al-Nassr forward reportedly believed Jesus had promised him a chance to play, but the coach did not follow through.

Ronaldo also expressed frustration over a press conference before Portugal’s match against Denmark, claiming that Jesus had failed to address points they had previously agreed upon. His departure from the camp triggered widespread speculation about whether the dispute could bring his international career to an abrupt end.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Ronaldo apologised but insisted he was not retiring

The Portugal captain later addressed the controversy publicly, apologizing to supporters and his teammates for his behavior while accepting that disciplinary action could follow. Despite the tension, he made it clear that the incident did not represent his decision to retire from international soccer.

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In October, Ronaldo also discussed the possibility of a future farewell with Portugal, explaining that his priority remained competing rather than arranging a ceremonial departure. “I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that,” Ronaldo said. “But when I think of the national team, what I really think of is competing.”

Will Jorge Jesus include Ronaldo in November squad?

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed that Ronaldo is included in the country’s preliminary squad for the upcoming fixtures. However, his place in the final selection remains uncertain, with Jesus expected to announce his squad on November 6.

Portugal faces Denmark in Braga on November 14 before travelling to Wales for its final group-stage match on November 17. Ronaldo’s presence on the preliminary list keeps the possibility of his return open, but it does not guarantee that he will be selected or feature in either match.

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Players of Portugal pose for a team photograph

The final decision rests with Jesus, whose relationship with the veteran forward has come under scrutiny following their disagreement. The coach must now weigh Ronaldo’s experience and international achievements against the team’s recent results and the need to maintain harmony within the squad.

For the 41-year-old veteran, a November call-up would offer an opportunity to move beyond the controversy and resume his pursuit of further international milestones. The November 6 squad announcement will determine whether Portugal’s captain is ready to return to competitive action or whether his absence continues into the Nations League knockout stage.

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