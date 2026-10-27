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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr receive Kingsley Coman boost before Saudi Pro League match

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have received encouraging news as they prepare for their next Saudi Pro League match. Kingsley Coman, one of the team’s key attackers, is back on the training pitch after a spell on the sidelines with an injury, giving the club a potential lift as it looks to keep pace in the title race.

The club announced on X that the France winger took part in today’s training, his first session with the group since he suffered a hamstring injury in the AFC Champions League Elite match against Neftchi Fergana on Oct. 12.

His availability for the home match against Al Kholood in the 12th round of the league has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether the 30-year-old will start or even make the matchday squad. He missed the league games against Neom and Al Faisaly, and has made eight appearances this season, scoring once without registering an assist.

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The same report said coach Ange Postecoglou has used a midfield duo of Abdullah Al Khaibari and Brazilian Angelo Gabriel in training, with the idea of pairing them in the starting lineup, while Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa will miss the game because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

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A fit Coman would also be welcome news for Cristiano Ronaldo, who benefited from his creativity last season: five of the winger’s 12 assists in the Saudi Pro League title-winning campaign went to the Portuguese forward.

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Al Nassr look to stay in the title race

Al Nassr enter the match second in the standings with 25 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal, and level on goal difference with third-placed Al Qadsiah, who have played one more match.

The defending champions have been one of the most consistent teams of the season, with eight wins, one draw and one defeat in their first 10 league matches, the only loss coming against Al Ittihad in September.

They arrive on a run of three straight league wins and with their sights set on retaining the title they won last season, which was also the first major trophy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the club.

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The match against Al Kholood is a chance for Al Nassr to build on that form and keep pressure on the sides above and around them in the table. Whether Coman can help in that push remains to be seen, but his return to training is a welcome sign for a team that wants to stay in the title race and defend its crown.

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