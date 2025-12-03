Trending topics:
Serie A
Santiago Gimenez’s agent breaks the silence on his future at Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan amid Premier League buzz

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Despite a wave of injuries, AC Milan remain one of the top teams in Serie A. Massimiliano Allegri has transformed the squad, elevating Christian Pulisic to become its creative offensive leader and top scorer. Meanwhile, Santiago Gimenez has found himself in a secondary role, catching the eye of several Premier League teams. Responding to these rumors, the striker’s agent broke her silence and clarified his future.

In an interview with ESPN, Rafaela Pimienta, Gimenez’s agent, broke her silence about the striker’s future: “If the Premier League wants him, I’m not surprised, and I think it’s normal that there are one, two, or three clubs that might be interested, but the idea of taking him away from Milan is out of the question… Santi, all the facts, messages, and words I have with Milan are always positive. There has never been a moment where Milan told me, ‘It’s not okay.’

Santiago Gimenez joined AC Milan in February 2025 for $35 million, becoming their marquee signing for the forward line. Despite the high expectations, the Mexican striker has struggled to impress under coach Allegri. In 11 games, he has scored only one goal and contributed two assists. Additionally, an ankle injury has sidelined him since late October, with his return anticipated in mid-December.

Gimenez faces a tough challenge at AC Milan for a starting role

Santiago Gimenez is nearing his return from injury, but the Mexican striker faces an uphill battle to secure a leading role. In his absence, coach Allegri has opted for Rafael Leao and Pulisic as AC Milan’s forwards, with both adapting well to their new roles. In fact, the Portuguese and American stars are the team’s current top scorers, propelling them to the top of the league. Consequently, the 24-year-old striker does not have a guaranteed spot in the lineup.

AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez celebrating a goal

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates with team mates Christopher Nkunku and Davide Bartesaghi.

Even if the Mexican doesn’t have an easy task, he could play a key role throughout the season. With several games ahead, AC Milan could rotate their stars Leao and Pulisic, who have already suffered injuries this season. In addition, his creative and well-rounded profile makes it easy for him to adapt to either of the two in the offense. However, Santiago Gimenez needs to impose his scoring power, something he has not yet demonstrated in the Italian team.

Massimiliano Allegri provides positive three-word Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star start for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia?

see also

Massimiliano Allegri provides positive three-word Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star start for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia?

What’s next for AC Milan?

AC Milan took the lead in Serie A after defeating Lazio. However, Napoli are nipping at their heels, tied on points but trailing by one goal. Additionally, Inter and AS Roma are just a single point behind the Rossoneri. Given this scenario, Coach Allegri faces the tough challenge of maintaining consistent results in the upcoming matches if he aims to keep his team at the top of the table.

With the goal of keeping the lead in Serie A, the Rossoneri visit Torino on December 8th. Later, they receive Sassuolo at San Siro on December 14th. Finally, AC Milan conclude their Serie A clashes on 2025 receiving Hellas Verona on December 28th. With a nearly full roster, coach Allegri holds a favorite status to keep their winning streak and secure the top spot in the league standings.

