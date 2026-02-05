Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo hit by fresh blow as second Saudi Pro League successive game boycott costs Al-Nassr captain in Golden Boot race

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC reacts
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo’s season in Saudi Arabia was supposed to be defined by records, goals, and silverware. Instead, as the Saudi Pro League reaches a critical phase, frustration has begun to overshadow brilliance. The Portuguese icon, still central to Al-Nassr’s identity and ambitions, finds himself watching from the sidelines once again. However, with every missed match, the chase for individual glory grows more complicated.

For a player who measures time in goals and milestones, absence carries consequences. While the Portuguese superstar remains one of the league’s most feared finishers, recent events have shifted the narrative away from dominance and toward tension, protest, and uncertainty.

Ronaldo is set to boycott a second successive Saudi Pro League match, a decision that sources say stems from growing dissatisfaction with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its handling of Al-Nassr. According to ESPN, the forward deliberately sat out the club’s 1-0 victory over Al-Riyadh, despite being fit and available. “Cristiano Ronaldo is set to boycott his second-straight Saudi Pro League match amid frustrations with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund,” both ESPN and Fabrizio Romano confirmed.

The boycott is not due to injury or fitness concerns. Instead, it reflects the 41-year-old’s belief that Al-Nassr has been weakened by internal interference, particularly during the most recent transfer window. His frustration intensified after senior figures within the club, sporting director Simao Coutinho and CEO Jose Semedo, were suspended by PIF, a move that coincided with reduced spending and stalled recruitment.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun

Stark contrast with a title rival

While Al-Nassr struggled to reinforce, the situation elsewhere painted a very different picture. ESPN adds that Al-Hilal received a major financial injection from Saudi businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, allowing the club to significantly strengthen its squad. “All of Al-Hilal’s signings in this window were funded by Prince Alwaleed,” ESPN‘s sources revealed, noting that the prince controls 25% ownership, with the remaining stake held by PIF.

Advertisement

The failed attempt to redirect Karim Benzema away from a rival, a move Ronaldo reportedly tried to block, became a breaking point. Ronaldo allegedly viewed the transfer outcome as deliberately tilting the title race, deepening his sense of injustice.

ronaldo benzema

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Another absence takes its toll

Despite the standoff, Ronaldo has continued to train normally and even posted images of himself in Al-Nassr colors. However, internally, he has communicated clear conditions for his return. As reported, “his comeback depends on the quick reactivation of the club’s management powers and an end to external interference in transfer decisions.”

Advertisement

While politics and protest dominate headlines, the sporting consequences are already visible. Cristiano Ronaldo last scored on January 30, opening the scoring in a 3-0 win over Al-Kholood. Since then, his absence has stalled his momentum and allowed another striker to quietly move ahead. That striker is Ivan Toney.

Tweet placeholder

The English forward struck again on Thursday as Al-Ahli defeated Al-Hazem 2-0, scoring his 19th league goal and pushing his club into second place, leapfrogging Al-Nassr. According to official data, Toney has now edged ahead in the Golden Boot race, capitalizing on Ronaldo’s absence at a decisive moment.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old now leads the scoring charts with 19 goals, while Ronaldo follows closely with 17 goals from 18 matches. The gap remains narrow, but time and minutes are becoming precious.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo receives major warning as Saudi Pro League dismisses transfer claims for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo receives major warning as Saudi Pro League dismisses transfer claims for Al Nassr

While dismissing the transfer claims for Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League issued a major warning to Cristiano Ronaldo after his stance of boycotting the competition by sitting down in the last league game.

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles again as Al-Nassr gets green light to register final 2026 winter signing: Will Abdullah Al-Hamdan play against Al-Ittihad?

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles again as Al-Nassr gets green light to register final 2026 winter signing: Will Abdullah Al-Hamdan play against Al-Ittihad?

Amid speculation, tension, and a title race balanced on a knife-edge, Al-Nassr has quietly completed a move that could reshape the short-term picture, and possibly the long-term one too.

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s key game vs. Al Ittihad as new problem reportedly surfaces

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s key game vs. Al Ittihad as new problem reportedly surfaces

With new PIF problems reportedly surfacing, Cristiano Ronaldo is now set to miss Al Nassr's key SPL game against Al Ittihad.

Christian Pulisic joins history books despite injury woes as Milan shatters impressive 2025-26 European record

Christian Pulisic joins history books despite injury woes as Milan shatters impressive 2025-26 European record

Christian Pulisic did not step onto the pitch on Tuesday night against Bologna, yet his name still found its way into a chapter of Milan’s modern history.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo