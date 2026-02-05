Trending topics:
Endrick addresses surprising comparisons with Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema amid his stunning performances

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Endrick of Olympique Lyon and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.
© Olympique Lyonnais/X/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesEndrick of Olympique Lyon and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.

While Endrick arrived at Real Madrid as a highly touted young prospect, he experienced a heavily criticized spell with the club. With only a marginal role in the squad, the Brazilian was sent out on loan to Olympique Lyon. Far from being a step backward, he managed to establish himself as a star with the team, standing out both as a scorer and a creator. As a result, he has been compared to Karim Benzema, prompting him to break his silence and make his stance clear.

Endrick has managed to recover his best form on loan at Olympique Lyon, but he has chosen to remain very cautious when it comes to comparisons with Benzema: “Being compared to him is very good for me because he is a great player and has been the best in the world… Karim is far above me and I hope things go very well for him at Al-Hilal. I am very happy to be here (Lyon), where Karim played, he said after the latest game.

Although Endrick has chosen to keep some distance from the French legend, the similarities in their playing styles are quite evident. Upon his arrival in Lyon, the Brazilian spoke about that resemblance: “I’m a number nine with the soul of a ten. I’ve admired Benzema since he played at Olympique Lyon… his style of play inspires me a lot.” With much still to prove, his impact on the French team already excites all the fans.

Just one month after his arrival at Olympique Lyon, Endrick has firmly established himself as a key starter under coach Paulo Fonseca. Capitalizing on his strong game awareness and tactical understanding, the Brazilian makes a significant impact both as a scorer and a creator, proving essential to the team’s collective play. In his first five games, he has scored five goals, showcasing his impressive talent.

Endrick may face an uphill battle for Real Madrid’s starting lineup

Recognizing his great potential, Real Madrid decided not to transfer Endrick, but instead to loan him to Olympique Lyon until the end of the season. There, the Brazilian has managed to prove that he has the talent to shine for many years with the Spanish side. However, securing a starting role at Los Blancos may not be easy for him, even if he puts together an outstanding season and/or stands out at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.

Endrick writes his name alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as Real Madrid loanee matches impressive Ligue 1 goalscoring record at Lyon

With Kylian Mbappé as Real Madrid’s undisputed starting center forward, Endrick would have very few chances of taking the spot from the Frenchman, who is the cornerstone of the team and its top scorer. While they could theoretically play together as an attacking duo, that role is currently occupied by Vinícius Jr., effectively cutting off that possibility. For this reason, the 19-year-old striker could be forced to accept a substitute role, with limited minutes.

