Cristiano Ronaldo vs Mexico: Portugal friendly reportedly gets a date

The buzz around Mexican soccer fans is reaching fever pitch: reports suggest that Mexico’s national team (El Tri) is close to finalizing a blockbuster friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The match would mark the official reopening of the Estadio Azteca, just months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in North America.

The Estadio Azteca, Mexico’s most iconic stadium and one of the most famous venues in world soccer, has been undergoing extensive renovations ahead of the World Cup. According to reports from Mexico, the Azteca is expected to reopen on March 28, 2026. That date aligns perfectly with FIFA’s international window, setting the stage for a potential showdown between Mexico and Portugal.

If confirmed, this would be the first time Cristiano Ronaldo faces Mexico at the senior level—a historic opportunity for millions of Mexican fans who admire the Portuguese superstar, known globally as “CR7.” For the Mexican federation, bringing Ronaldo and Portugal to inaugurate the remodeled Azteca would be a symbolic way of showcasing the stadium’s readiness for the World Cup.

Why Portugal fits the plan

Portugal, the reigning UEFA Nations League champions, would be a high-profile opponent and the ideal test for Mexico under coach Javier “Vasco” Aguirre. With Ronaldo still expected to play a role in 2026, the match would also offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see him in action on Mexican soil.

For Mexico, the timing is also ideal. El Tri already has several friendlies scheduled for late 2025, but March 2026 offers two open slots for international fixtures. Facing Portugal would provide top-level competition and invaluable preparation ahead of the World Cup.

Mexico’s Pre-World Cup friendly schedule

Here’s Mexico’s confirmed slate of friendlies leading up to March 2026:

September 6, 2025 : vs. Japan, Oakland Coliseum (California, USA)

: vs. Japan, Oakland Coliseum (California, USA) September 9, 2025 : vs. South Korea, Geodis Park (Nashville, USA)

: vs. South Korea, Geodis Park (Nashville, USA) October 11, 2025 : vs. Colombia, AT&T Stadium (Dallas, USA)

: vs. Colombia, AT&T Stadium (Dallas, USA) October 14, 2025 : vs. Ecuador, Estadio Akron (Guadalajara, Mexico)

: vs. Ecuador, Estadio Akron (Guadalajara, Mexico) November 15, 2025 : vs. Uruguay, TSM (Torreón, Mexico)

: vs. Uruguay, TSM (Torreón, Mexico) November 18, 2025: vs. Paraguay, Estadio BBVA (Monterrey, Mexico)

Adding Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo to the March 2026 window would make for the perfect finale to Mexico’s preparation journey.

While the match has not been officially confirmed, all signs point to March 28, 2026 as the date when Cristiano Ronaldo could finally face Mexico at the reopened Estadio Azteca. If sealed, the clash would not only be historic for El Tri and their fans but also serve as a symbolic kickoff to the World Cup year in North America.

