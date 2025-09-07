Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FIFA
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Mexico: Portugal friendly reportedly gets a date

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The potential match would not only serve as the grand reopening of the Azteca but also as a key preparation test for Mexico under Javier Aguirr.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesThe potential match would not only serve as the grand reopening of the Azteca but also as a key preparation test for Mexico under Javier Aguirr.

The buzz around Mexican soccer fans is reaching fever pitch: reports suggest that Mexico’s national team (El Tri) is close to finalizing a blockbuster friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The match would mark the official reopening of the Estadio Azteca, just months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in North America.

The Estadio Azteca, Mexico’s most iconic stadium and one of the most famous venues in world soccer, has been undergoing extensive renovations ahead of the World Cup. According to reports from Mexico, the Azteca is expected to reopen on March 28, 2026. That date aligns perfectly with FIFA’s international window, setting the stage for a potential showdown between Mexico and Portugal.

If confirmed, this would be the first time Cristiano Ronaldo faces Mexico at the senior level—a historic opportunity for millions of Mexican fans who admire the Portuguese superstar, known globally as “CR7.” For the Mexican federation, bringing Ronaldo and Portugal to inaugurate the remodeled Azteca would be a symbolic way of showcasing the stadium’s readiness for the World Cup.

Why Portugal fits the plan

Portugal, the reigning UEFA Nations League champions, would be a high-profile opponent and the ideal test for Mexico under coach Javier “Vasco” Aguirre. With Ronaldo still expected to play a role in 2026, the match would also offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see him in action on Mexican soil.

For Mexico, the timing is also ideal. El Tri already has several friendlies scheduled for late 2025, but March 2026 offers two open slots for international fixtures. Facing Portugal would provide top-level competition and invaluable preparation ahead of the World Cup.

Advertisement
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace in Portugal’s World Cup qualifier vs Armenia

see also

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace in Portugal’s World Cup qualifier vs Armenia

Mexico’s Pre-World Cup friendly schedule

Here’s Mexico’s confirmed slate of friendlies leading up to March 2026:

  • September 6, 2025: vs. Japan, Oakland Coliseum (California, USA)
  • September 9, 2025: vs. South Korea, Geodis Park (Nashville, USA)
  • October 11, 2025: vs. Colombia, AT&T Stadium (Dallas, USA)
  • October 14, 2025: vs. Ecuador, Estadio Akron (Guadalajara, Mexico)
  • November 15, 2025: vs. Uruguay, TSM (Torreón, Mexico)
  • November 18, 2025: vs. Paraguay, Estadio BBVA (Monterrey, Mexico)

Adding Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo to the March 2026 window would make for the perfect finale to Mexico’s preparation journey.

While the match has not been officially confirmed, all signs point to March 28, 2026 as the date when Cristiano Ronaldo could finally face Mexico at the reopened Estadio Azteca. If sealed, the clash would not only be historic for El Tri and their fans but also serve as a symbolic kickoff to the World Cup year in North America.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Mexico vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico take on Japan in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s a full guide with details on the matchup, kickoff time, and how fans in the U.S. can watch live on TV or through streaming.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to play with Portugal in Mexico

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to play with Portugal in Mexico

The potential showdown would mark the reopening of the legendary Estadio Azteca, just months before it hosts matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mexican National Team gear reportedly stolen during transit in Oakland ahead of friendly

Mexican National Team gear reportedly stolen during transit in Oakland ahead of friendly

The Mexican National Team suffered a robbery in Oakland, California, when thieves broke into their equipment truck and stole training gear just days before facing Japan.

Pochettino speaks out following South Korea defeat: ‘We were better’

Pochettino speaks out following South Korea defeat: ‘We were better’

Pochettino Speaks Out Following South Korea Defeat: ‘We Must Believe, We Were Better. ’ Mauricio Pochettino admitted the U.S. lacked finishing.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo