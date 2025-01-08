Al-Nassr, the Saudi Pro League club featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, is reportedly on the verge of a major defensive reinforcement, targeting Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Manchester United. The club, currently languishing in fourth place and far from title contention, is looking to address its defensive vulnerabilities and bolster its chances in the second half of the season.

Despite boasting a star-studded lineup, Al-Nassr has struggled to consistently compete against the league’s top teams, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. According to Bitbol.co, the team’s defensive inconsistencies and unforced errors have been a significant factor in their underwhelming performance, despite a strong central defensive pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Mohamed Simakan. The club’s management is reportedly working urgently to rectify this issue during the current transfer window.

That’s Football TV reports that Al-Nassr is preparing a €30 million offer for Casemiro, aiming to reunite the Brazilian with his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. The move is contingent on the anticipated sale of Anderson Talisca, which Al-Nassr hopes to finalize in the coming days. The acquisition of Casemiro would represent a significant investment in strengthening the team’s defensive midfield.

According to GiveMeSport, if Casemiro accepts Al-Nassr’s offer, he would become one of the five highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League and among the highest-paid footballers globally. This lucrative offer might be particularly enticing to Casemiro, whose playing time has reportedly diminished under Manchester United’s new manager, Ruben Amorim. A change of scenery could therefore offer both financial reward and increased opportunity.

Manchester United’s restructuring

Casemiro’s potential departure seems to align with a broader restructuring effort at Manchester United. The club is also reportedly considering offloading veteran players such as Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelof. This apparent strategy suggests a desire to refresh the squad, potentially ushering in a new era for the club. Casemiro’s move to Saudi Arabia could mark the end of a chapter that began with high expectations but hasn’t quite met those lofty goals.

Casemiro joined Manchester United in 2022 from Real Madrid for a reported €85 million fee (€72 million guaranteed plus €13 million in performance-related add-ons). He signed a contract that runs until June 2026.

His move to Saudi Arabia, if it materializes, would represent a significant shift in his career, and potentially signal a change in the strategic direction for both Casemiro and Manchester United. The transfer saga continues to unfold, with fans and analysts eagerly awaiting the next developments. The coming days will likely reveal whether Al-Nassr’s ambitious pursuit of the highly sought-after midfielder will be successful.

The potential reunion between Ronaldo and Casemiro adds another layer of intrigue. Their established partnership at Real Madrid suggests a potential for immediate on-field chemistry, providing a significant boost to Al-Nassr’s midfield. While Al-Nassr’s current struggles are undeniable, the addition of a player of Casemiro’s caliber certainly indicates a club with high aspirations and a commitment to competing for top honors in the Saudi Pro League.