Former France international fires blunt message at Lionel Messi’s Argentina: ‘I only feel hatred toward them’

France and Argentina delivered one of the most memorable finals in soccer history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a match that helped spark a lasting rivalry between the two nations. Now, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, a former France international has delivered a blunt message toward Lionel Messi’s team: “I only feel hatred toward them.“

Les Bleus have emerged as one of the world’s dominant national teams in recent years, entering the 2022 tournament with a chance to win back-to-back World Cups following their 2018 triumph. However, Messi’s Argentina stood in their way, lifting the trophy in a dramatic final that ended in massive celebrations, scenes that former France striker Djibril Cissé did not appreciate.

During a live broadcast on L’Équipe’s official YouTube channel, which revisited the third anniversary of the 2022 World Cup final on December 18, Cissé watched Argentina’s celebrations and did not hide his feelings on camera: “I only feel hatred toward them.“

The former striker, who represented France at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, both ending in first-round exits, explained that the images following Argentina’s victory triggered a strong reaction. “After seeing those images, I was even angry. I feel a lot of hatred toward them. Clearly, today they are our main enemy,” he stated.

Cissé also referenced the controversy surrounding Argentina’s celebration of the 2024 Copa América, in which Enzo Fernández was involved in a chant that drew criticism for its content. “I don’t understand how his teammates forgave him,” Cissé said, questioning the Chelsea midfielder’s situation.

Now framing Argentina as France’s primary rival, Cissé suggested a strong sense of revenge, expressing desires such as “winning the third star in Messi’s last World Cup match” and referencing “two or three scores to settle with Argentina.” With less than six months until the tournament begins, a potential final between La Albiceleste and Les Bleus is already being discussed, with one former French international helping fuel the narrative.

When could Argentina and France meet at the 2026 World Cup?

Drawn from Pot 1 in Groups I and J respectively and sitting near the top of the FIFA rankings, France and Argentina are considered two of the leading contenders to win the 2026 World Cup. As Cissé suggested, if both teams advance deep into the tournament, a matchup between them is possible.

If both Argentina and France win their respective groups, they would be placed on opposite sides of the knockout bracket, meaning they could only meet in a potential final. A similar scenario, though less likely, would occur if both teams finish as runners-up in their groups.

Without accounting for a third-place finish, the two sides could still meet before the final at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey. That scenario would occur if one team wins its group while the other advances as a runner-up, setting up a possible semifinal clash between France and Argentina.