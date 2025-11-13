Kylian Mbappe vs. Vinicius Jr? France could reportedly face Brazil in a friendly game ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Although France haven’t yet secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, they remain unbeaten in the qualifiers, which makes them strong favorites to book their spot soon. With that in mind, Kylian Mbappe’s national team has reportedly arranged a friendly match against Vinicius Junior’s Brazil, who are already qualified, in order to stay competitive ahead of the major tournament.

According to Canal Plus Foot, France are set to face Brazil in a friendly match on March 28, 2026. Both sides have reportedly chosen Boston as their venue, aiming for optimal preparation ahead of the 2026 World Cup. While both nations boast a rich history in the sport, this encounter will be their first since March 2015, which concluded with a victory for the CONMEBOL side, marking an eleven-year gap since their last meeting.

Unlike Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe has successfully translated his exceptional impact at the club level to the French national team. In 93 matches, he has netted 53 goals, making him the second-highest scorer in the team’s history, trailing only Olivier Giroud. Furthermore, he has played a pivotal role in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, scoring in every match he has participated in.

Mbappe may be in top form with France, but the team still needs to secure its qualification for the 2026 World Cup. After its latest draw against Iceland, it remains at the top of Group D with 10 points. However, Ukraine closely follows with 7 points, meaning France cannot afford to be complacent in their upcoming matches. This contrasts sharply with Brazil, which have already secured their place in the tournament and are imposing a determined style of play.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

Brazil are heading into a new era under Ancelotti

Following several years of inconsistent performance, Brazil have finally found the long-awaited stability it sought with the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti. Under his leadership, Carlos Casemiro has not only regained his form in midfield but also instilled a balanced style of play. Bruno Guimaraes has also become essential in driving the team forward, yet the Italian coach’s impact extends even further.

Ancelotti has rejuvenated the roster by highlighting the potential of young talents. Estevao Willian and Wesley Franca have emerged as key team members under his guidance, signaling a promising future. Additionally, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos have stepped up to play much more significant roles, laying the foundation for a sporting project geared for success at the 2026 World Cup and beyond.

Mbappe may soon experience a new project in France

Since Didier Deschamps took over France in 2012, they have experienced a golden era. Under his leadership, the team gained global prominence and consolidated an impressive project. They won the 2018 World Cup and the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, establishing themselves as one of the strongest national teams, led by the dynamic Kylian Mbappé. However, the 26-year-old star might experience a shift in the team’s project.

France are preparing to face Brazil to ensure peak performance for the 2026 World Cup, which could be Didier Deschamps’ final tournament with the national team. According to L’Equipe, the coach’s contract, set to expire after the tournament, will not be renewed. As a result, Kylian Mbappe is poised to enter a new era, marking the conclusion of the project that propelled him to stardom in 2018.

