Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Kylian Mbappe vs. Vinicius Jr? France could reportedly face Brazil in a friendly game ahead of the 2026 World Cup

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of France and Vinicius Junior of Brazil.
© Mateusz Slodkowski/Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France and Vinicius Junior of Brazil.

Although France haven’t yet secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, they remain unbeaten in the qualifiers, which makes them strong favorites to book their spot soon. With that in mind, Kylian Mbappe’s national team has reportedly arranged a friendly match against Vinicius Junior’s Brazil, who are already qualified, in order to stay competitive ahead of the major tournament.

According to Canal Plus Foot, France are set to face Brazil in a friendly match on March 28, 2026. Both sides have reportedly chosen Boston as their venue, aiming for optimal preparation ahead of the 2026 World Cup. While both nations boast a rich history in the sport, this encounter will be their first since March 2015, which concluded with a victory for the CONMEBOL side, marking an eleven-year gap since their last meeting.

Unlike Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe has successfully translated his exceptional impact at the club level to the French national team. In 93 matches, he has netted 53 goals, making him the second-highest scorer in the team’s history, trailing only Olivier Giroud. Furthermore, he has played a pivotal role in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, scoring in every match he has participated in.

Mbappe may be in top form with France, but the team still needs to secure its qualification for the 2026 World Cup. After its latest draw against Iceland, it remains at the top of Group D with 10 points. However, Ukraine closely follows with 7 points, meaning France cannot afford to be complacent in their upcoming matches. This contrasts sharply with Brazil, which have already secured their place in the tournament and are imposing a determined style of play.

France star Kylian Mbappe celebrating a goal

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

Brazil are heading into a new era under Ancelotti

Following several years of inconsistent performance, Brazil have finally found the long-awaited stability it sought with the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti. Under his leadership, Carlos Casemiro has not only regained his form in midfield but also instilled a balanced style of play. Bruno Guimaraes has also become essential in driving the team forward, yet the Italian coach’s impact extends even further.

Advertisement
Vinicius Junior set for new role in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil lineup ahead of 2026 World Cup

see also

Vinicius Junior set for new role in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil lineup ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti has rejuvenated the roster by highlighting the potential of young talents. Estevao Willian and Wesley Franca have emerged as key team members under his guidance, signaling a promising future. Additionally, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos have stepped up to play much more significant roles, laying the foundation for a sporting project geared for success at the 2026 World Cup and beyond.

Mbappe may soon experience a new project in France

Since Didier Deschamps took over France in 2012, they have experienced a golden era. Under his leadership, the team gained global prominence and consolidated an impressive project. They won the 2018 World Cup and the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, establishing themselves as one of the strongest national teams, led by the dynamic Kylian Mbappé. However, the 26-year-old star might experience a shift in the team’s project.

France are preparing to face Brazil to ensure peak performance for the 2026 World Cup, which could be Didier Deschamps’ final tournament with the national team. According to L’Equipe, the coach’s contract, set to expire after the tournament, will not be renewed. As a result, Kylian Mbappe is poised to enter a new era, marking the conclusion of the project that propelled him to stardom in 2018.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for France vs. Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for France vs. Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Ousmane Dembele’s name has been conspicuously absent from France’s squad list ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine at the Parc des Princes — and fans are wondering why.

How to watch France vs Ukraine match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch France vs Ukraine match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

France host Ukraine in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

Bad news for Mbappe: France and Real Madrid star faces injury concerns ahead of World Cup qualifier vs. Ukraine

Bad news for Mbappe: France and Real Madrid star faces injury concerns ahead of World Cup qualifier vs. Ukraine

A teammate of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid could miss France’s match against Ukraine in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Suriname will take on El Salvador in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo