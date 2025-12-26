Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Lionel Messi still the key: Argentina legend Javier Zanetti reveals Inter Miami star’s hidden 2026 FIFA World Cup weapon for Lionel Scaloni’s side

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (left) and Javier Zanetti (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) and Javier Zanetti (right)

As the soccer world looks ahead to 2026, questions continue to swirl around Lionel Messi and whether the sport’s most decorated modern icon will once again step onto the game’s biggest stage. For Argentina, the debate is not only about age or minutes played, but about leadership, influence, and timing. Few voices carry more authority on that subject than Javier Zanetti, a former captain who understands both the weight of the shirt and the demands of a World Cup campaign.

Speaking with the calm certainty of someone who has lived through multiple tournament cycles, Zanetti offered a perspective that cuts through the noise. While doubts persist externally, his stance is clear: Messi remains capable of helping Argentina in a meaningful way at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And at the heart of his argument lies a carefully chosen nine-word message that reframes the entire conversation.

La Albiceleste enters the next World Cup cycle as the defending champion, having conquered the world in Qatar in 2022. That triumph, led by Messi, ended years of pressure and debate about his international legacy. Since then, the national team has continued to collect silverware, reinforcing its status as one of the strongest sides in global soccer.

Yet time moves quickly. Messi will be approaching 39 during the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He now plays his club soccer away from Europe, prompting inevitable questions about rhythm, intensity, and physical sustainability. Some have even suggested that Argentina should begin planning without him at the center of the project. Zanetti strongly disagrees.

Argentina star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners’ Trophy.

Zanetti’s confidence in Messi’s leadership

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Zanetti dismissed the idea that Messi’s age diminishes his value to the national team. “I don’t agree with that,” he said when asked whether Messi should step aside as a leader. “Messi is fully capable of continuing as a leader. He’s intelligent, knows better than anyone how to interpret what the team needs, and is surrounded by great players in the national team.”

Advertisement

For Zanetti, leadership is not about running more kilometers than anyone else. It is about understanding moments, managing teammates, and raising standards in decisive situations. Those are qualities Messi still possesses in abundance, regardless of the league he plays in.

Zanetti went even further, making it clear that Messi’s presence alone elevates Argentina’s status. “I’m convinced that with him, Argentina will be a major contender again at the next World Cup,” he added. Midway through the discussion, He delivered the line that best encapsulates his philosophy on Messi’s future. Reflecting on where the forward stands in his career, he said: “The time has come for Messi to enjoy football.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring

Advertisement

Those nine words shift the narrative entirely. Rather than framing 2026 as a burden or a final obligation, Zanetti sees it as an opportunity—a space where Messi can contribute without the suffocating pressure that defined earlier chapters of his international career. According to the former defender, enjoyment does not mean detachment. It means clarity. It means freedom. And paradoxically, it may be the very thing that allows Messi to remain decisive on the biggest stage.

Decision, desire, and timing

Zanetti was careful to stress that the final call belongs to Messi alone. “That has to be his decision,” he said. “But I think yes. There are only a few months to go, and I believe he also wants to represent his country again. I have no doubt it will happen.”

The former captain highlighted an important distinction: Messi no longer needs to prove anything. Every major trophy is already in his cabinet. What remains is the desire to compete—and Zanetti believes that desire is still there.

Advertisement

The World Cup itself, he suggested, will serve as a personal checkpoint. “The World Cup will surely be an important testing ground to see how he feels, and then he’ll decide, calmly, whether to continue.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Javier Zanetti of Inter Milan scores against the player who could have made them suffer in the FIFA Club World Cup

Javier Zanetti of Inter Milan scores against the player who could have made them suffer in the FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Milan is entering the UEFA Champions League final with high spirits and full motivation. Vice president Javier Zanetti, a club legend, spoke ahead of the match, expressing confidence in the team’s preparation and mindset.

Serie A On TV Updated For Matchday Three

Serie A On TV Updated For Matchday Three

Serie A On TV has been updated for this week so check out the Match Day Three TV schedule. Also, you’ll discover a new link to livesoccertv-channels which is an excellent website for American, Canadian and UK viewers for weekly scheduling of all football/soccer coverage as well as nationwide pub information and local competition information.

Italian Super Cup - Mourinho Wins Again

Italian Super Cup - Mourinho Wins Again

It took more than 90 minutes but the outcome was similar to their last win back in 2006, as Internazionale are winners of the first Cup of the season, walking away with Super Cup silverware yesterday evening. New signing Sulley Muntari scored first for home-side Inter in the 18th minute (what an amazing start for him as […]

How to watch Morocco vs Mali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

How to watch Morocco vs Mali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco play against Mali on Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s everything you need to watch the matchup, including kickoff time and full broadcast information with TV and streaming options for viewers in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo