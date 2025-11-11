Trending topics:
Could Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. surpass his father one day? Al-Nassr star delivers honest eight-word response to question that every fan has about his son

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr,
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr,

The Ronaldo name has once again been engraved on a trophy — but this time, it wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo lifting it to the sky. The honor belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who helped Portugal’s U-16 national team capture the Federation Cup in Turkey after a 2-1 win over England in the final. For many, it was just another youth competition. But for the Ronaldo family, it marked the symbolic beginning of a new era.

As soon as the final whistle blew in Antalya, Cristiano Jr. ran into the stands to hug Georgina Rodríguez, who had traveled to watch him in what felt like a generational handover. Cameras captured the moment — a son carving his own story, under the eyes of a family that knows better than anyone how heavy the name Ronaldo can be.

This wasn’t Cristiano Jr.’s first taste of success. Earlier this year, he scored twice in the final of the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia to help Portugal’s U-15s lift the title. Now, with another gold medal around his neck, he continues to mirror the path once walked by his father — full of expectation, scrutiny, and brilliance.

In the final against England, Portugal’s victory came courtesy of Rafael Cabral’s brace, sealing a 2-1 win and the championship. Cristiano Jr., who came on in the second half, contributed with energy and maturity that impressed the coaching staff. He had already scored his first goal for the U-16 team earlier in the tournament, netting in a 3-0 win against Wales. The Portuguese federation proudly highlighted the goal on social media, celebrating the “lineage and legacy of the Ronaldo name.”

The 15-year-old’s calmness on the ball and clinical instincts drew immediate comparisons to his father. Like Cristiano Sr., he thrives on attacking space, using pace and confidence to unsettle defenders. At such a young age, he has already trained at Real MadridJuventus, and Manchester United academies — all clubs where his father left indelible marks. Now, he continues his development at Al-Nassr’s youth system in Saudi Arabia, the same club where Cristiano Ronaldo himself remains the centerpiece of their growing football project.

What did Ronaldo say about his son’s future?

While the world speculates whether Cristiano Jr. might one day surpass his father, the Al-Nassr captain addressed the question with sincerity and humility during a recent interview. When asked about his son’s potential, Cristiano offered an eight-word verdict that perfectly captured his philosophy as a father. “As human beings, we always don’t want anybody being better than us. But I wish my kids will be better than me,” Ronaldo said with a smile. “I’m never going to be jealous of him.”

Those eight words — “I’m never going to be jealous of him” — reveal a softer side of a man known for his relentless ambition. They also reflect how his perspective has evolved. Where once he chased perfection, Ronaldo now speaks like a mentor and a father first.

He continued: “I don’t want to add pressure to that, because what I want for him is to be happy. It doesn’t matter if you want to play football or play another sport. Be happy, be free. Don’t be with the pressure of your daddy, because that is a lot.” It was a rare moment of openness from a global icon who has spent most of his life under a microscope.

