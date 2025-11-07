Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal’s squad for November FIFA break: What they need to qualify for the World Cup

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
In just a few days, the biggest stars in soccer will leave their clubs to join their respective national teams for the November international break. Some will play friendly matches, while others face decisive clashes as they look to qualify for the World Cup. That’s the case for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal national team.

On Friday, head coach Roberto Martinez unveiled the 26-player roster for Portugal’s crucial matches against Ireland and Armenia. Ronaldo is, of course, included and expected to feature in both games.

For the 40-year-old forward, these could be his final appearances in World Cup qualifiers, as the regular phase of the competition ends in November and Portugal are in a strong position to secure qualification without needing the playoff round in March next year. In that case, CR7 would complete his sixth qualification cycle.

Along with the Al Nassr striker, the roster named by coach Martinez features several other world-class stars, including his fellow Saudi Pro League player Joao Felix, Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. Also returning to the squad is Joao Cancelo, who has recovered from physical issues.

Portugal’s situation in the World Cup qualifiers

Portugal are part of Group F in the World Cup qualifiers, where they currently lead the standings with 10 points from three wins and one draw. Behind them are Hungary (5 points), Ireland (4 points), and Armenia (3 points).

Over the next few weeks, each team will play its final two matches in the competition, which will determine both the team that qualifies directly for the World Cup and the national team that must compete in the playoff round next March.

The bottom two teams in the group will be eliminated in principle, although they could still earn a playoff spot. That’s because the four best-ranked teams from the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League that don’t finish first or second in their qualifying group will also advance to the March playoffs.

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

What does Portugal need to qualify for the World Cup?

The Group F standings show a very favorable scenario for Portugal. They have built a comfortable lead over their rivals and now need just one final push to officially secure a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With only two more points, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team would become unreachable for the rest. That’s why a win in their match against Ireland on Thursday, November 13, in Dublin would be enough to guarantee qualification. If they fail to do so, their next opportunity will come at home against Armenia on Sunday, November 16.

