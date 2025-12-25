Christian Pulisic’s Milan teammate targets 2026 FIFA World Cup: England defender Fikayo Tomori lays out clear eight-word Thomas Tuchel plan

The road to a FIFA World Cup is rarely straightforward, especially for defenders trying to break back into one of international soccer’s deepest talent pools. At club level, consistency can restore confidence and rhythm, but international recognition often lags behind form. That reality frames the current ambition of Christian Pulisic’s Milan teammate, who believes that the coming months may finally align club success with national-team opportunity.

As Milan pushes forward in a revitalized season, one of its most determined figures has quietly set his sights on 2026. With Fikayo Tomori re-established at the heart of the defence and England now under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, the defender has laid out a clear vision for how he plans to force his way back into international contention. The specifics of that plan, however, are only revealed once you look deeper into his resurgence.

Approaching his fifth anniversary at Milan, Tomori has emerged from a difficult spell to reclaim his status as a regular starter. The arrival of Massimiliano Allegri has proven decisive. Under the Italian coach, the Rossoneri have regained defensive structure and tactical clarity, and Tomori has been one of the main beneficiaries.

After seasons disrupted by inconsistency and competition, the England centre-back is once again a fixed presence in Serie A. Milan has lost only one league match, sits firmly in the title race, and boasts a defensive solidity that was missing last year. For the 28-year-old, the timing could not be better.

The World Cup dream still alive

Speaking to BBC Sport, Tomori made it clear that his international ambition remains undiminished. “Do I want to go to the World Cup? Of course,” he said. “I want it for myself. I know that winning the league will help.” That eight-word statement captures his mindset perfectly. The player understands that individual performances matter, but collective success often tips the balance when national-team selections are made.

He also confirmed regular contact with England’s head coach. “I spoke with Tuchel after the last international break in November. We’ve spoken several times, and the message has been to keep doing what I’m doing,” he explained.

Competition and confidence

England’s centre-back pool remains one of the most competitive in Europe, with established names and emerging profiles fighting for limited places. Tomori does not shy away from that reality. He openly acknowledges the challenge posed by players such as John Stones, Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, and Ezri Konsa.

Yet encouragement has come from an important signal: Tuchel’s willingness to look beyond domestic leagues. “I know he’s watching because he called up Ruben Loftus-Cheek,” Tomori noted. “That gives me confidence that I can make it.”

For Tomori, that call-up proved England’s coaching staff are closely monitoring Milan. Data, video analysis, and live scouting all form part of the evaluation process. “He came to Milan last season and I know he regularly receives our data and watches our videos,” Tomori added.

With the March international break set to be the final selection window before Tuchel names his World Cup squad, the timeline is tight. England already knows its group-stage opponents, and defensive cohesion will be crucial. Tomori understands the stakes. “The World Cup is still a dream. I’m working for it every day,” he concluded.

