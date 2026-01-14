Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same team? Premier League great Patrice Evra reveals the shocking club that nearly united the GOATs

The idea of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wearing the same shirt has always felt like soccer’s ultimate “what if.” For more than two decades, they have defined an era as rivals, separated by colors, leagues, and philosophies. Yet, according to Patrice Evra, there was a moment when that line almost disappeared — and the two greatest players of their generation came remarkably close to becoming teammates.

At the time, Ronaldo was at a crossroads, Messi was still anchored to a familiar home, and one ambitious club was quietly positioning itself to change soccer history forever. The summer of 2018 was seismic. Cristiano Ronaldo had just lifted the Champions League trophy in Kyiv, completing yet another triumphant campaign. Moments after the final whistle, he hinted that his chapter at the Spanish giant was closing. Within days, the soccer world was flooded with speculation.

Offers poured in. England beckoned. Italy called. And from across Europe, one particular project stood out — bold, ambitious, and hungry for global dominance. Evra, who knew Ronaldo intimately from their years together in England, later lifted the curtain on just how open the Portuguese star was to a dramatic move.

“He was interested in coming to Paris, believe me, he would have adapted,” the Frenchman revealed in an interview with RMC Sport. “That was before he signed for Juventus. He had Chelsea, Juventus, PSG… he said he would never go to Arsenal.” Those words instantly reframed the narrative of Ronaldo’s career crossroads.

Messi and Ronaldo

The project that tempted Ronaldo

At that moment, Paris Saint-Germain was already reshaping European soccer. A year earlier, it had completed one of the most explosive transfers in history, signaling that no player was beyond reach. Adding Ronaldo would not have been just another signing — it would have been a declaration of supremacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evra made it clear that Ronaldo was not merely flattered by the interest; he was genuinely intrigued. “PSG was interested in the project, he would have adapted and worked hard,” Evra added, underlining that this was not idle speculation but a serious consideration.

The vision was compelling: a team built to conquer Europe, backed by vast resources, and determined to finally claim the Champions League. For Ronaldo, it represented both a new challenge and a chance to rewrite the script of his rivalry with Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why it never happened

Had Ronaldo chosen Paris in 2018 and stayed beyond a short-term spell, fate could have intervened in astonishing fashion. In 2021, Lionel Messi left Barcelona and joined the French side after his contract saga came to a dramatic end. For the first time in their careers, the two icons would have shared a dressing room, a training pitch, and possibly a front line.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as teammates — not in a testimonial, not in an All-Star match, but in competitive European soccer. It is a scenario that feels almost fictional, yet it was grounded in real negotiations and genuine interest. In the end, Ronaldo chose Italy. Juventus offered a historic club, a clear sporting vision, and a chance to conquer another major league. The move was decisive.

Over three seasons, he scored 101 goals in 134 matches, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 goals for the club and collecting multiple domestic titles. Yet one ambition remained unfulfilled: lifting the Champions League again. Meanwhile, PSG continued its own journey, eventually landing Messi — but without the Portuguese.

Advertisement