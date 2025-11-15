Trending topics:
Brasileirao
How to watch Santos vs Palmeiras in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Maurício Magalhães of Palmeiras and Victor Hugo of Santos
© Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesMaurício Magalhães of Palmeiras and Victor Hugo of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Palmeiras on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos vs Palmeiras
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Saturday, November 15, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere
Match Overview

Seizing the FIFA Matchday pause for a pivotal clash, Palmeiras and Santos square off in a matchup carrying major implications. Palmeiras enter the contest sitting on 68 points and locked in a fierce title battle with Flamengo, knowing even the slightest slip could reshape the championship picture.

On the hand will be Santos, who stuck in the relegation zone and fighting to stay afloat, bring a sense of urgency as they chase a badly needed win to keep their survival hopes alive. Don’t miss this promising Brasileirao matchup.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Santos vs Palmeiras and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
