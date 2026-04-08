Cristiano Ronaldo feels the heat as Karim Benzema’s historic hat-trick feat sends shockwaves through Al-Nassr’s double trophy chase

The Saudi Pro League title race has taken another dramatic turn, with Cristiano Ronaldo watching closely as Karim Benzema delivers a stunning performance that keeps the pressure firmly on the league leader. The latest chapter sees Al-Hilal surge forward with renewed confidence, while Al-Nassr continues its push for a historic double, setting up a tense battle in the final stretch of the season. The narrative surrounding this clash has grown even more intriguing, as Benzema’s latest feat adds another layer of intensity to an already fierce rivalry.

Al-Hilal entered its latest fixture with momentum building, while Al-Nassr remained focused on maintaining its position at the summit. The spotlight, however, quickly shifted to Benzema, whose return from injury came at a crucial moment for his club. With both sides chasing silverware, every performance now carries added weight.

The Blue Waves produced a commanding performance against Al-Kholood, securing a resounding 6-0 victory at Kingdom Arena. The match quickly turned into a showcase of attacking quality, with the home side asserting control early and never relinquishing it.

Benzema led the charge with a first-half hat-trick, scoring in the 9th and 31st minutes, as well as one in extra minutes. His clinical finishing dismantled the opposition, while teammates added further goals to underline the gap between the sides on the night.

Tweet placeholder

The performance highlighted Al-Hilal’s intent as the season approaches its decisive phase. With each goal, the pressure on Al-Nassr intensified, reinforcing the sense that the title race remains far from settled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Historic milestone revealed

The true significance of Benzema’s performance becomes clearer when examining the milestone achieved during this match. Two hat-tricks in his first seven matches represent an unprecedented scoring rate for a new Al-Hilal arrival, a statistic that underscores just how quickly he has adapted to his new environment.

His growing influence also extends to his overall career achievements. The latest hat-trick marked another step in a journey defined by consistency and excellence, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most reliable forwards in modern soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) shakes hand with Karim Benzema

Advertisement

Advertisement

Title race intensifies

With this victory, Al-Hilal moved within touching distance of the league leader, narrowing the gap to just two points. The result has added urgency to Al-Nassr’s campaign, as every remaining fixture now carries significant implications.

Al-Nassr, led by Ronaldo, has built a strong foundation with consistent performances and an impressive run of 13 successive victories. The club’s ambition to secure both domestic and continental success remains intact, but challenges are mounting as rivals continue to deliver.

The April schedule ahead adds another layer of difficulty, with crucial matches arriving in quick succession. Ronaldo’s side will face Al-Okhdood on April 11, Al-Ettifaq on April 15, and Al-Wasl on April 19, before the semi-final of the AFC Champions League Two on April 22 at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Advertisement