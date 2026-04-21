Cristiano Ronaldo looks to turn trophyless Al-Nassr spell into treble across Saudi Pro League and AFC campaign: How many wins it takes

There is a growing belief that something extraordinary is unfolding, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge as Al-Nassr edges closer to rewriting its recent history. After a spell defined by near-misses and frustration, the narrative is shifting, and the possibility of a treble no longer feels distant.

Instead, it sits just within reach, shaped by momentum, timing, and a squad that has found its rhythm at the perfect moment. For much of the campaign, questions lingered over whether the club could truly deliver when it mattered most. Early inconsistencies and pressure from rivals created doubt, especially given the expectations surrounding Ronaldo’s arrival.

However, the response has been emphatic. Al-Nassr has surged into a position where multiple trophies are now realistic targets, turning what once looked like a transitional season into a potentially historic one.

The scale of the opportunity is striking. The club remains in contention across domestic and continental competitions, each presenting a different challenge but all converging toward the same goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

In the league, consistency has been the key. In continental competition, knockout intensity has tested resilience. Together, they form a path that demands both endurance and precision.

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Breaking down the numbers to AFC glory

It is in the middle of this surge that the exact scenario becomes clear. According to Sofascore’s data, Al-Nassr is just one win away from securing the West AFC Champions League Two title, with a decisive semi-final against Al-Ahli SC standing between the club and regional supremacy.

Jorge Jesus’ players advanced to the West Region semi-finals with a 4-0 quarter-final win over Al-Wasl on April 19 (single-legged tie due to scheduling adjustments). The West semi-final is a single match against Al-Ahli (Qatar) on April 22. Winning it makes the team the West Region champions and sends it to the overall final.

The path does not end there. Two victories would secure the overall AFC Champions League Two crown, requiring success in both the semi-final and the final against the East region’s best. The winner of the West semi plays the East Region winner in the single-match final on May 17. So: win the semi (West title) + win the final = ACL2 champions.

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The Saudi Pro League title picture

Domestically, the situation is equally promising. Three more wins could be enough to seal the Saudi Pro League title, depending on how results unfold around them. Al-Nassr leads the league with 76 points from 29 games (25W-1D-3L).

Saudi Pro League standings after Matchday 29

It also has five matches left in the 34-game season. Since Al-Hilal is second on 68 points (from 28 games), winning the next key games would make the title extremely likely (or even clinch it depending on rivals’ results).

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The pathway to a historic treble

Putting all competitions together, the situation becomes clearer: one win brings the West AFC Champions League Two title, two wins secure the continental crown, and a strong league finish could complete the domestic picture.

The idea of a treble is no longer theoretical. It is now built on a sequence of matches that Al-Nassr can directly control through performance.