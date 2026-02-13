Kylian Mbappe fitness update: Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa provides crucial insight ahead of Real Sociedad game in La Liga

Real Madrid is bracing for a defining La Liga showdown, and all eyes are on Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa as uncertainty swirls around the French superstar’s availability. The matchup itself already carries major significance, pitting the Spanish capital club against a Basque opponent riding one of the most impressive runs in the competition. Still, the suspense surrounding Madrid’s leading scorer adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Arbeloa, overseeing an impressive unbeaten start in the league, must balance urgency with caution, especially when his star forward is dealing with lingering fitness concerns. Los Blancos welcome Real Sociedad on Saturday night, knowing that victory could propel them back to the summit of La Liga. Under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, Madrid boasts a perfect domestic record so far, but this encounter represents their sternest challenge yet.

Sociedad arrives unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches, firmly established as one of the most organized and dangerous sides in Spain. Led by Pellegrino Matarazzo, the Basque club has evolved into a devastating counter-attacking unit and currently sits eighth in the table while pushing toward a Copa del Rey final.

What did Arbeloa say about Mbappe?

Midway through the buildup, clarity has finally emerged regarding the biggest question of all. Kylian Mbappe will be available. After missing two consecutive training sessions earlier in the week due to lingering discomfort in his left knee, Mbappe returned to full first-team training on Friday at Valdebebas. His absence had sparked concern inside the club, especially with a demanding schedule ahead.

Those fears were eased when Arbeloa addressed the situation directly in the pre-match press conference. “Yes, he’s fine. He’s trained with the group and is available for tomorrow’s match,” the Madrid coach confirmed. This confirmation effectively ended doubts over his availability, although medical staff continues to monitor his condition closely, given the club’s congested schedule and upcoming European commitments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Madrid can’t take risks lightly

Mbappe’s importance cannot be overstated. The French forward has scored 38 goals and provided four assists in 31 matches, making him Madrid’s primary attacking reference. He has also found the net in nine consecutive appearances across competitions when featured.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

However, the team faces a delicate balancing act. With a Champions League playoff against Benfica looming later in the month, preserving the Frenchman’s long-term fitness remains a priority. Any inflammation in the knee of a player so reliant on explosive pace is treated with extreme caution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mbappe is expected to start, Arbeloa retains the option of limiting his minutes if there are any late warning signs. However, even with his return, Madrid remains stretched. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao are all sidelined, forcing Arbeloa to rely on squad depth and academy reinforcements. Defender Raul Asencio returned to training after illness, though he has been managing a minor tibial issue and could be rotated with Antonio Rudiger, now fully fit.