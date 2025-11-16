Portugal vs. Armenia LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s national team looks to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup

Portugal face Armenia in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, seeking a victory that will secure their place in the tournament. After their defeat to Ireland and Cristiano Ronaldo’s expulsion, coach Roberto Martinez’s team underwent a paradigm shift as they prepared for a decisive final match. Although coach Eghishe Melikyan’s squad can no longer qualify, they still chase their first victory against Portugal in a key game for them.

Armenia are not coming into today’s game at their competitive best, having lost three consecutive matches. As a result, they are at the bottom of Group F with only three points in the qualifiers. Although they have no chance of going to the 2026 World Cup, they are looking to finish the series on a high note, having only managed one victory. With this in mind, Portugal may not have an easy match.

Although Portugal are the clear favorite in the game against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence could complicate things for them. The veteran is the team’s top scorer with five goals, with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo the closest pursuers with two goals each. For this reason, the possible presence of Goncalo Ramos raises doubts as to whether the team will be able to make a difference in terms of scoring, as they usually do.