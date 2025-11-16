Trending topics:
Portugal vs. Armenia LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s national team looks to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lucas Zelarayan of Armenia.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lucas Zelarayan of Armenia.

Portugal face Armenia in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, seeking a victory that will secure their place in the tournament. After their defeat to Ireland and Cristiano Ronaldo’s expulsion, coach Roberto Martinez’s team underwent a paradigm shift as they prepared for a decisive final match. Although coach Eghishe Melikyan’s squad can no longer qualify, they still chase their first victory against Portugal in a key game for them.

Armenia are not coming into today’s game at their competitive best, having lost three consecutive matches. As a result, they are at the bottom of Group F with only three points in the qualifiers. Although they have no chance of going to the 2026 World Cup, they are looking to finish the series on a high note, having only managed one victory. With this in mind, Portugal may not have an easy match.

Although Portugal are the clear favorite in the game against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence could complicate things for them. The veteran is the team’s top scorer with five goals, with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo the closest pursuers with two goals each. For this reason, the possible presence of Goncalo Ramos raises doubts as to whether the team will be able to make a difference in terms of scoring, as they usually do.

Where are Portugal and Armenia playing?

Unlike the latest Portugal’s matchup at home, they will face Armenia at Estádio Do Dragão, FC Porto’s stadium. With a full capacity of 50,033 spectators, the venture was opened in 16 November of 2003, exactly 22 years algo. Considered as one of the best sportive ventures in the country, it costed €125 million.

At Do Dragão, Portugal were able to lift their first-ever UEFA Nations League, beating 1-0 Netherlands. For that reason, they expect to secure their spot at 2026 World Cup in the same scenario.

Estádio Do Dragão full view
Estádio Do Dragão full view

Kickoff time and how to watch

Portugal and Armenia set to face each other at 9:00 a.m (ET).

You can watch the World Cup qualifier live on FS2, Fubo and ViX.

Portugal and Armenia are set to face in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Portugal and Armenia on Matchday 6 of Group F in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

