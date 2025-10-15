Bad news for Milan as Mauricio Pochettino delivers grim Christian Pulisic injury news: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

It was meant to be just another international friendly, but for Christian Pulisic, the night took an unfortunate turn. The Milan forward, fresh off a dazzling start to the Serie A season, left the pitch in visible discomfort during the United States’ 2-1 victory over Australia. And while Mauricio Pochettino later confirmed that Pulisic had suffered a hamstring problem, the uncertainty surrounding its severity has left both club and country on edge.

For Milan and the USMNT alike, Pulisic has been indispensable. His form this season has been electric — six goals and two assists in eight appearances across all competitions, including a recent Player of the Month award in Serie A. It was no surprise that Pochettino named him captain in the absence of Tim Ream as the United States faced the Socceroos in Denver.

But just half an hour into the match, things unraveled. Pulisic, who had already endured a bruising encounter against Ecuador days earlier, found himself on the wrong end of two heavy challenges from Australian defender Jason Geria. After clutching his ankle in the 15th minute, he continued for a while, only to be taken down again ten minutes later.

He limped off the field and was replaced by Diego Luna, leaving fans — and Pochettino — concerned. The coach’s reaction after the match said it all. “He felt something in his hamstring,” Pochettino told reporters, as quoted by The Athletic. “Tomorrow [Wednesday], he will fly to Italy. Tonight we will assess, and we can’t say anything at the moment.”

It wasn’t just frustration — it was fear. The temperature swing between Austin’s 92°F (33°C) and Denver’s 43°F (6°C), where the match was played, had already been a topic of concern for the Argentine coach. “It’s not a criticism, but when you train in Austin, where it’s hot, and then come to Denver with altitude and it’s very cold, it’s a big risk,” Pochettino added. “We’re very sad about the situation. It’s something we’ll have to fix in the future.”

The incident that changed the game

Footage from the match showed Pulisic stretching for the ball and collapsing moments later, grimacing and clutching his right leg. Trainers rushed onto the field, and despite his efforts to stand, he was clearly in no condition to continue.

According to Calciomercato, the injury appeared to involve his right hamstring, and while tests will determine the exact nature of the damage, the early signs have left Milan anxious. The winger is due back in Italy for a full medical assessment at Milanello before the club’s weekend clash against Fiorentina — a match he is now expected to miss.

Worry at Milanello

Back in Italy, Massimiliano Allegri faces a tactical headache. Pulisic’s injury adds to Milan’s growing list of absentees, which already includes Alexis Saelemaekers and Pervis Estupinan. To make matters worse, Rafael Leao has only just returned from his own spell on the sidelines.

Pulisic’s absence could force Allegri into a reshuffle ahead of the Fiorentina match, with Christopher Nkunku likely to fill the void on the right wing. The Frenchman, who recently scored for France in a friendly, might now be handed a full Serie A start.

“Given how important Christian has been this season, it’s difficult to imagine Milan without him,” wrote Sky Italia, adding that “for Pulisic, it seems like a rather serious issue; recovery times will be known after the tests.”

