Estevão outshines star Vinicius Junior in record with Brazil national team after goal vs. Tunisia

Estevão has emerged as a key figure for Brazil’s national team since Carlo Ancelotti took over as head coach in May 2025, quietly earning a regular spot in the starting lineup. With his goal against Tunisia, the 18-year-old wonderkid has now surpassed Vinicius Junior in an impressive national-team scoring mark.

For their second friendly of the November international break, Brazil faced Tunisia in Lille as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup. The African side struck first in the 23rd minute through Hazem Mastouri, but Estevão leveled the match in the 44th with a penalty awarded after a VAR review.

With Tuesday’s goal, Estevão has reached five goals in just 11 appearances for Brazil, overtaking Vinicius Junior, who needed 32 caps to reach the same total. In fact, all of Estevão’s goals have come under Ancelotti, while the Real Madrid star has scored only twice in that span.

Of the eight matches Ancelotti has overseen as Brazil head coach, Estevão has started five, while Vinicius has started six. Still, the Chelsea prodigy leads the squad in goals during the Italian’s tenure, with Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo tied for second with two goals scored each.

For context, Neymar (Brazil’s all-time leading scorer ahead of Pelé) netted his first five goals for the national team over a span of eight matches. With fewer than 500 minutes for Brazil’s senior side, Estevão is quickly building a strong case for a spot at the 2026 World Cup, not just as a substitute but as a potential starter under Ancelotti.

Estevao and the failed chance to extend his record

Despite the match ending 1–1, Brazil had a chance to secure a win over Tunisia with another penalty, but in the 78th minute Lucas Paquetá sent his effort over the bar. The moment stunned fans, not only because of Paquetá’s miss, but also because Estevão, still on the pitch, did not step up to take the kick.

After the match, Estevão was asked why he didn’t take the second penalty, acknowledging that the call came from the sideline: “It was an order from… it was an order there. Of course I supported my teammate — we have to train to improve. In a World Cup we have to take advantage of our opportunities. I really wanted to take it, but the order came and I gave it to my teammate. It wasn’t meant to be this time. Now it’s time to work.”

Ancelotti later explained in the post-match press conference that the decision was made to help boost the West Ham midfielder’s confidence. With that, Brazil concludes its European tour in November with a 2–0 win over Senegal and a 1–1 draw against Tunisia, two matches in which Estevão found the back of the net.

