Inter Miami kicked off 2025, a year packed with domestic (MLS and US Open Cup) and international competitions (Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup), with a friendly against Club América of Mexico at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The match marked the official debut of Javier Mascherano as Inter Miami’s head coach, following his departure from his role with Argentina’s youth national teams. Mascherano stepped in to replace Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who stepped down after the end of the 2024 MLS season.

While the result was secondary—the focus was on regaining match fitness—Mascherano began his tenure on a high note. Inter Miami secured a victory over Club América following a 2-2 draw, prevailing in a penalty shootout (3-2).

However, Mascherano’s decision to substitute Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in the 20th minute of the second half, while Inter Miami trailed 2-1, sparked significant debate. While likely a precautionary measure to protect both players’ fitness, the move drew sharp criticism on social media from Inter Miami fans and Messi supporters. The subsequent late equalizer from Tomás Avilés and the penalty shootout victory somewhat eased the immediate backlash.

Mascherano’s starting XI and challenges ahead

Mascherano’s Inter Miami team for the friendly against Club América lined up as follows: Rocco Ríos; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Robert Taylor, Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo, Fafà Picault; Lionel Messi, and Luis Suárez.

Following the Club América match, Inter Miami is set to play exhibition matches against Universitario de Perú (January 29th), Sporting San Miguelito of Panama (February 2nd), and Olimpia of Honduras (February 8th).

Mascherano faces significant challenges in his new role. Balancing player fitness with competitive demands across various competitions will be crucial. The expectations surrounding Messi’s presence and performance are undoubtedly enormous, putting immense pressure on the coaching staff.

Building team cohesion and implementing a successful tactical system will be paramount to achieving a high level of success. His early decisions—particularly the substitution of Messi and Suárez—already highlight that the road ahead will be far from easy, with every decision subjected to intense scrutiny. His coaching style will likely undergo a test under the considerable expectations placed upon the Argentinian manager.