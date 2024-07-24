In a remarkable twist, Colombian singer Karol G, who previously collaborated with Barcelona, turned Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu into a concert venue that generated substantial revenue for the club. Her series of concerts this summer marked a significant financial gain for Real Madrid. The versatile use of the newly renovated stadium has major financial boosts for the club.

Los Blancos’ decision to host large-scale events at the newly renovated home is proving to be a financial masterstroke. Following a successful series of concerts by Taylor Swift earlier in the month, the stadium welcomed Karol G for four consecutive nights. The singer drew massive crowds and generated substantial revenue.

According to El Chiringuito, the four-night stint by the Colombian star brought in an impressive $19.5 million for Real Madrid. This financial windfall is a testament to the club’s strategic move to diversify the use of their stadium. Real Madrid leverages its appeal as a top venue for large events.

Karol G, one of the world’s leading Latin music artists, attracted over 270,000 fans across four nights at the Bernabeu. Each concert was sold out, showcasing her immense popularity and drawing fans from all over the world to Madrid. Her performances are not just concerts. Fans have described them as immersive experiences that captivated audiences with a blend of her greatest hits and latest tracks.

The concerts marked the culmination of a remarkable tour that began in Las Vegas in December 2023. Karol G’s shows at the Bernabeu were a grand finale, delivering unforgettable performances that resonated deeply with her fans. Over two and a half hours each night, she took the audience on an emotional journey.

Community concerns for Santiago Bernabeu concerts

The financial benefits of hosting such events at the Bernabeu are clear. The revenue from her concert adds to the funds generated by earlier events, contributing significantly to the club’s finances. They prove that they are capable of drawing large crowds and generating significant economic activity.

However, the success of these events has not come without challenges, Mundo Deportivo explains. Residents have voiced concerns about noise pollution, litter, and restricted access to their neighborhoods during these large events. Despite Los Blancos’ efforts to mitigate these issues, including plans to install sound-absorbing sheets and limit speaker decibel levels, complaints persist.

Following Taylor Swift’s concerts, the city council and Real Madrid agreed on measures to reduce the impact of noise on local communities. While it is not clear if the sound-absorbing sheets were in place during Karol G’s concerts, fresh complaints from neighbors indicate ongoing issues with noise and disruption.

Real Madrid now walks the tightrope of success with stadium

Real Madrid’s revamped Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is rapidly becoming a central hub for major events in the Spanish capital. The stadium’s ability to host large concerts and other events is a testament to its versatility and strategic value. As the club continues to leverage the stadium for various events, the economic benefits are likely to be substantial; helping to offset the costs of its renovation and contributing to the club’s financial stability.

However, balancing the economic benefits with the concerns of residents will be crucial. Real Madrid must continue to work with the city council and the community to find solutions that minimize the negative impact of these events. Effective measures to control noise, manage litter, and ensure neighborhood access will be essential for maintaining good relations with residents while continuing to capitalize on the stadium’s potential as a major event venue.

PHOTOS: IMAGO