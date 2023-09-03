The newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid was a sight to see as it welcomed back Real Madrid to play.

Los Blancos’ first home game of the 2023-24 season was on Saturday against Getafe, and it marked their return to the Bernabeu after 90 days of renovations.

Jude Bellingham, the club’s new fan favorite, scored in stoppage time to seal the victory for the home team.

Madrid secured three points late on

They had a great start to the game, but it was soon squashed when Borja Mayoral scored against his former side after receiving a gift in the opponent’s box.

However, Madrid responded quickly after the restart and tied the game 68 seconds in. Djene, a midfielder for Getafe, sent a beautiful cross from Modric—one that the Croatian had fired in with the outside of his boot—right to Joselu’s feet.

From within the penalty area, the Spaniard scored an equalizer. Eventually, five minutes into overtime,

Nacho Fernandez took a throw-in from Toni Kroos and sped in on goal. The quickest to respond was Bellingham, who raced in to hammer home the loose ball and give Carlo Ancelotti’s men the win.

What does new Bernabeu look like?

As a result of a massive remodeling project, the legendary stadium will soon be able to accommodate about 85,000 people.

JP Morgan and Bank of America are providing financing at a fixed interest rate of roughly 1.53 percent, with the project’s total cost estimated at close to $1 billion.

Before kickoff, Real Madrid released a short video that included drone shots of the stadium’s outside and inside.

Their extensive work on the iconic venue dates all the way back to 2019 at this point. Despite several setbacks, the new roof and pitch were unveiled on Saturday.

The stadium has a futuristic appearance, and its most impressive feature is its wrap-around façade. It will be made of steel strips and stripes that can be illuminated and onto which pictures can be projected.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto