Later this month, as part of the agreement between Barcelona and Spotify, the team will face Real Madrid while wearing a special, one-off kit.

Spotify have sponsored the Blaugrana for exactly two years now. In the past, the team’s shirts have had artwork by Rosalia, Drake, and the Rolling Stones. This year, Barcelona‘s front jersey will include the logo of another artist: Grammy-winning Colombian singer Karol G.

For one game for both the men’s and women’s teams, the club will replace the Spotify logo. It will instead have Karol G’s ‘Bichota’. She has been the most-streamed female Latin singer internationally for four years in a row. The kit will display Karol G’s name within her recognizable barbed wire insignia.

The women’s Barcelona squad will be the first to wear the jersey. This will come in their April 13 Liga F encounter against Villarreal. The men’s team will not be able to wear the special-edition kit until Sunday, April 21. That will be in the El Clasico versus Real Madrid.

Additional treat for die-hard fans

In honor of those who break boundaries, inspire others, and leave a legacy for future generations to follow, the club are trading shirts with the singer.

“The heart symbol represents what became “BICHOTA” style—a moment in my life where I found strength, resilience and support”, Karol G said. “Thanks to Spotify and FC Barcelona, seeing it on the front of a shirt that inspires so much of that same energy is truly meaningful.”

In addition to the jersey, a capsule collection of tees, sweatshirts, scarves, and beanies is also available. As part of the shirt swap, the Bluagrana will also release a limited-edition Spotify playlist called “Barca Matchday”. It will contain, unsurprisingly, songs by Karol G.

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Those interested in purchasing the special jersey may do so via the FC Barcelona Store. Exclusive jerseys with the number 1899 will be available, paying homage to the year the club was founded. An additional treat for die-hard fans is a rare collection of 22 jerseys autographed by the men’s and women’s starting lineup.

“This new collaboration with Spotify is very special for the whole Club. We’ll once again be surprising the sports world by incorporating the logo of an iconic artist, Karol G, a role model for a whole generation of fans.

“Music and football share a bond that never ceases to surprise athletes and fans and this will help us to write a new chapter in this marvellous partnership between Barça and Spotify”, added Juli Guiu, Barcelona’s Marketing VP.

More collaborations to follow

“We are so proud to be celebrating the incredible success of KAROL G through the iconic Barça jersey. Her music inspires a unique passion similar to that of the football club. It is amazing to bring the two together. As the biggest female Latina artist on Spotify and a trailblazer in her field, we knew KAROL G was a perfect teammate for FC Barcelona,” said Marc Hazan, VP of Partnerships and Marketing at Spotify.

Karol G’s collaboration with Spotify and Barcelona comes after Rosalia’s limited-edition collection. Last year, in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning record, they released a limited-edition jersey. It was a first for the men’s and women’s teams.

In October 2022, when Drake became the first artist to exceed 50 billion downloads on Spotify, the FC Barcelona men’s kits for El Clásico included his OVO emblem.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto : IMAGO / NurPhoto.