After a breakthrough first season, Christian Pulisic has become one of AC Milan‘s standout players in his second year. However, with the team’s recent signing of Joao Felix, questions are now being raised about the potential competition for Pulisic’s spot. Felix has expressed his desire to remain at Milan long-term, which could present challenges for the USMNT star.

Milan is embarking on a new era under head coach Paulo Fonseca, with the club aiming to secure a place in European competitions. To bolster the squad, Milan made significant moves during the winter transfer window, including the loan acquisition of Joao Felix from Chelsea for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

In his first appearance with Milan, Felix wasted no time making his intentions clear about his future. “For now, I’m on loan, and I’m enjoying everything. We’ll see how it goes. The important thing is to be where you feel good, and I’m happy here. In soccer, everything can change, but if there’s a possibility to stay, I’d like to,” Felix said during his presentation on Monday.

His impact on the team has been immediate. In just 115 minutes spread over two games, the Portuguese forward scored a goal in his debut match during the Coppa Italia against Roma. “It’s been a fantastic week with two wins and the chance to play and score at San Siro. When you’re here, you understand why it’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe,” he added.

Felix has also received the backing of AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who believes the forward has the potential to become a club legend: “Let’s hope Joao Felix becomes a legend of Milan too. He’s a great talent, a young player who can still grow, a player who creates situations and knows how to solve them in tight matches. He’s a magical player, and that’s not something you can learn. The coach knows him well, and we know his qualities.”

Will Pulisic’s role be affected?

With the growing expectations surrounding Joao Felix’s arrival, concerns have emerged about how his presence might affect Pulisic’s role at Milan. However, Felix’s positioning could actually complement Pulisic’s play rather than limit it.

Felix, who primarily plays in the No. 10 role behind the striker, has previously discussed his discussions with coach Fonseca before joining Milan. “He never told me how much I would play, but he did say I would play in my position, and that convinced me,” Félix explained.

While Felix’s natural position may overlap with Pulisic’s, coach Fonseca has already adapted Pulisic to a more versatile role, including deploying him on the right wing. Pulisic has excelled in this capacity, contributing key performances, including goals in the Supercoppa Italiana victories against Juventus and Inter, as well as recent assists and an MVP display against Empoli.

Moreover, Felix’s signing could serve as a valuable option should Pulisic face injuries, as has been the case this season. The USMNT forward has missed several games due to injury setbacks in late 2024 and early 2025, with a total of 7 games sidelined. With Felix in the squad, Milan will have more flexibility and depth in the attacking department, ensuring that the team won’t struggle during Pulisic’s absences.