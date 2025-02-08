An impressive performance from second-half substitute Christian Pulisic helped Milan beat Empoli 2-0 in a nail-biting Serie A match. The US international provided two crucial assists, setting up both Rafael Leao and Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez. The match was a tale of two halves, as a lackluster first 45 minutes gave way to an eventful second period filled with goals, two red cards, and Pulisic’s game-changing performance.

The opening half at the Stadio Carlo Castellani was largely uneventful, as both sides struggled to adapt to the rainy conditions. Thus, the Rossoneri manager Sergio Conceicao was unimpressed with the first-half display and made decisive changes at the break. Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Santiago Gimenez were all introduced, and the impact was immediate.

However, Milan’s momentum was halted when Fikayo Tomori was shown a second yellow card in the 55th minute, leaving the away side with 10 men. Empoli couldn’t take advantage for long, as just 10 minutes later, defender Luca Marianucci was sent off for kicking Gimenez, reducing the home side to 10 men as well. With the match back to level numbers, Milan seized control—and Pulisic stepped up.

With Empoli struggling to reorganize, Pulisic created the breakthrough in the 68th minute. The American delivered a pinpoint cross to Rafael Leao, who timed his run perfectly and directed a powerful header past Empoli goalkeeper Vasquez.

The 26-year-old wasn’t done yet. Just seven minutes later, he orchestrated another moment of brilliance. Holding up play on the counterattack, he timed his pass to perfection, allowing Santiago Gimenez to cut inside and unleash a left-footed strike into the top corner. It was a dream first goal for the Mexican forward, who had joined Milan for €35 million on Deadline Day.

Pulisic wins MOTM award and reacts to victory

Following his decisive performance, Pulisic was named Man of the Match. Speaking to DAZN, he emphasized the importance of the win and the quality within Milan’s squad: “The three points are the most important thing. A bit of difficulty in the first half, but in the second half, we played well. This is the spirit, we have a lot of quality in this team with him [Gimenez] and the others.”

Despite the win, Milan still faces a battle to secure a top-four finish in Serie A. When asked about the club’s ambitions, Pulisic was clear: “We want consistency and to finish in the top four. That’s our goal.”

Gimenez’s first goal in Red and Black

The night was also special for Santiago Gimenez, who scored his first Milan goal just days after making his debut. The Mexican striker, signed from Feyenoord, has been touted as a long-term solution in Milan’s frontline. With his movement, finishing ability, and physical presence, he could play a key role in the Serie A giant’s campaign.

“I am really grateful to the team, it was a good opportunity to come here. Games are always difficult in Serie A, so we had to push really hard, but we made it”, the 23-year-old acealso told DAZN after the game.