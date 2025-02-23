Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comentarios

Lionel Messi’s explosive night in MLS debut: Confronts referee and grabs NYC FC assistant by the neck

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC at Chase Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC at Chase Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

All eyes were on Inter Miami’s MLS debut against New York City FC, eager to see how soccer legend Lionel Messi would perform on opening night. Despite a stellar performance with two key assists, the spotlight shifted to the post-match drama, where cameras captured Messi confronting referee Rosendo Mendoza and grabbing an NYC FC assistant by the neck.

The game against NYC FC quickly became heated. Inter Miami’s center-back Tomas Aviles was sent off just minutes after opening the scoring. With the numerical advantage, the away side managed a partial 2-1 comeback, which ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw after Messi assisted Telasco Segovia in the 90+10 minute.

After the final whistle, Messi, the team captain, approached referee Mendoza to voice his frustration over several controversial decisions. Despite multiple warnings, the referee issued a booking to the Argentine star after a heated exchange.

Messi’s complaints weren’t limited to the red card decision; he was also upset about a yellow card that was not issued. The Inter Miami captain pointed toward the middle of the pitch, signaling a foul by Keaton Parks on Luis Suarez in the 48th minute. Despite the intensity of the tackle, no card was shown.

Advertisement

While heading to the dressing room, Messi was approached by Mehdi Ballouchy, assistant to NYC FC’s head coach Pascal Jansen, who made a comment that caught Messi’s attention. As Inter Miami’s staff intervened, Messi grabbed Ballouchy by the neck before heading off, capping off an intense night for the forward.

Video: Tomas Aviles gets red card after being assisted by Messi in first MLS goal for Inter Miami vs. NYC FC

see also

Video: Tomas Aviles gets red card after being assisted by Messi in first MLS goal for Inter Miami vs. NYC FC

Coach Mascherano praises Messi’s competitiveness

In addition to his standout performance in the CONCACAF Champions Cup opener against Sporting Kansas City, Messi completed the full 90 minutes in his MLS debut, once again proving crucial not with a goal, but with two exceptional assists, always pushing his team forward. After the match, coach Javier Mascherano shared his thoughts on Messi’s impact:

Messi is the soul of this team. You saw this on the pitch. He is a kid playing and he doesn’t want to lose. So for us it’s a big big advantage. So we just need to keep him with this spirit,” Mascherano admitted in the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

Because it’s not just what he does on the pitch, it’s what he translates to his teammates and all that he does with his 37 years. He’s not just playing in attack, he helps us in defense, running the centre-back, running the whole midfield. So he’s magnificent,” Mascherano concluded.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Video: Tomas Aviles gets red card after being assisted by Messi in first MLS goal for Inter Miami vs. NYC FC

Video: Tomas Aviles gets red card after being assisted by Messi in first MLS goal for Inter Miami vs. NYC FC

After being assisted by Lionel Messi and score the first goal in the MLS opening game against New York City FC, Tomas Aviles was sent off with a straight red card for Inter Miami.

Neither Mbappe nor Haaland: De Bruyne names surprise player on par with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar

Neither Mbappe nor Haaland: De Bruyne names surprise player on par with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the soccer’s modern greats, while others like Neymar, have left a great mark but fallen behind in the shadow of the duo. But when asked to name a player whose prime was on par them, Kevin De Bruyne surprised many with his choice.

Nostalgia sells: Top Barcelona shirt sellers – Lionel Messi’s legacy proves strong in latest sales figures

Nostalgia sells: Top Barcelona shirt sellers – Lionel Messi’s legacy proves strong in latest sales figures

While two Barcelona players lead the rankings, the third name on the list is a surprising blast from the past—one whose legacy still echoes through the streets of Catalonia.

Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup game

Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup game

CONCACAF has decided to discipline referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava after he was spotted making a request to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the Champions Cup game against Sporting Kansas City.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo